When Tom Ierardi opened Finger Lakes on Tap in Skaneateles in 2015, he thought he had the business of his craft beer bar all planned out.

He had spreadsheets that accounted for New York's then-200-plus craft breweries, the 62 taps that would pour their beer, and how that business model would sustain itself in the lakeside village.

What Ierardi didn't account for, however, was the friends he would make over the last seven and a half years at Finger Lakes on Tap.

"They're not customers or guests. We're sort of our own little family," he told The Citizen on Wednesday. "I've been to their houses. It's crazy."

Those connections made it difficult for Ierardi, on April 29, to close the 35 Fennell St. bar. He hoped to sell it, announcing on Facebook in January that the business was on the market, but he could not find a buyer before his lease ended last week. The black walnut bar and rear bars, tap system, cooler and Finger Lakes on Tap name and logo are still available, he said, but he's not worried about them.

He's worried about his friends.

"They don't have that same place to go and gather. That's what I'm most sad about," he said. "Not that I'm not doing it there anymore, but that no one's doing it there anymore."

Finger Lakes on Tap closed because of another factor Ierardi couldn't have accounted for seven and a half years ago: COVID-19. The first 60 days of 2020 were the best 60 days for the business yet, he said, partly because of Sunday concerts hosted in partnership with CNY Jazz. But the pandemic put an abrupt end to that, he said, first by forcing him to close for several weeks and then by altering drinking habits in ways that persist to this day. People who would have stopped in for a drink or two before COVID-19 now go somewhere they can grab a four- or six-pack to take home.

The Skaneateles craft beer bar isn't the only one to experience that effect. Tap & Mallet in Rochester and Blue Tusk in Syracuse are some of the many to close across the country since COVID-19. A 2021 article in Paste Magazine, "A Fond Farewell to the Old-School Craft Beer Bar," proposes that the fateful alteration in drinking habits described by Ierardi was even happening before the pandemic. Breweries themselves — which offer similar tap options plus beers to take home and, often, more family-friendly atmosphere — have been gradually supplanting the bars for years, Paste said.

New York has seen no shortage of breweries to generate that competition, going from about 200 when Finger Lakes on Tap opened in 2015 to more than 500 as of March. But Ierardi never saw the state's breweries as competition. As its name suggests, he opened the craft beer bar to feature those breweries, and give people new to their beers a chance to sample them by the flight or pint glass.

Ierardi estimates his business poured beer from more than 80 New York breweries at one time or another. While he's proud of that, he wishes he had more taps so he could have featured more of them.

"That's just a small dent in what was out there," he said. "But if they weren't in distribution here or an hour's drive away they probably weren't going to bring their beer to me."

Ierardi, who works full-time at Tessy Plastics, said he's going to spend the near future savoring not having to work seven days a week. But he hopes to return to beer, and its people, before long.

"The people made the place," he said. "It was just great."