The Possible You: A new hobby may be key to better health

Anyone reading this column who leads a busy life, raise your hand. I will raise my hand too. There is nothing wrong with being active if we maintain some level of balance. If we don't, busy-ness leads to tension and anxiety.

Last month, we talked about the importance of rest, which is one way to achieve balance. But what if I told you it is possible to be active in a way that contributes to balance. How? By developing a hobby. There are hobbies for people no matter what their interests or abilities are. I will list just a few possibilities: bowling, painting, gardening, collecting coins, woodworking and knitting.

In this column I try to promote mental, physical and spiritual wellness, which are all connected. I will start with the spiritual aspect. I believe everything we need to be happy and healthy is inside of us already. We just need to tap into our higher selves or souls.

Artist and educator Christine Valters Paintner calls tapping into the inspiration of our higher selves the inner monastery. In her book “The Artist’s Rule,” she writes, “The inner monastery is a quality of consciousness you bring to everything you do.” That sounds like another way of expressing mindfulness to me. Focus on the present, don’t worry about the past or the future.

When we are working on a hobby, we are doing something we enjoy, and we are expressing ourselves in a positive way. We relax, we're having fun, and our heart and breathing rates slow down. This triggers the parasympathetic nervous system, which is sometimes called the “rest and digest” response. This tells our body and our mind that we are safe and there is nothing to fear.

As a bonus, when we are working on a pleasant activity, we lose a sense of time. Compare that to time we spend waiting in line, waiting for a computer file to download or waiting for a traffic light that has just turned red.

Studies have demonstrated that people in recovery or people dealing with mental illness who take up a hobby are able to cope better with their difficulties, they are less anxious, and they develop a renewed sense of self-worth and confidence.

The things we are good at, the things we are interested in, are expressions of our higher selves. If you already have a hobby, great. If not, this is the perfect time to start one. Just follow your interests.

Empowered living thoughts

If you find yourself struggling to discover a hobby that suits you, first consider any hobbies you have enjoyed in the past. If they still interest you, how might you reintroduce them into your life? Asking your friends and family about their hobbies may provide inspiration for a new interest and the opportunity to engage with them on a new platform.

Reach for the stars! What hobby has always intrigued you, but you were too timid to try it out? Now is your time! Resist the temptation to hold yourself back based on fears of inadequacy. The drive to be perfect can prevent us from enjoying ourselves, even while doing something that should be fun.

Give yourself permission to engage in activities that you enjoy but don't feel proficient at. This is an opportunity to grow a fresh skill set while focusing on the journey instead of the result. If you feel discouraged along the way, shift your focus to how this hobby enriches your life as opposed to trying to achieve perfection. If you allow yourself to be a little daring, you will surpass your own expectations.

This may all sound great but perhaps you are thinking you have no time for anything new. Try looking at ways to integrate hobbies into your current routine. Do you drag yourself to the gym for a fitness routine that feels stale? Skip it! Replace it with activities that interest you and promote a healthy body, like running with a friend or attending a group fitness class.

If you enjoy watching television, you can find a cooking show and then try the recipes when it’s over, or use the commercial breaks during your favorite programs to study a short poem. Be creative as you maximize your time and invite in new adventures for an exciting and rewarding life!

Joe Sarnicola, of Auburn, is a certified spiritual life coach and meditation leader. He can be reached at joesarnicola@yahoo.com or (315) 224-5071. Mary Pasqua Waldron is a certified yoga teacher, reiki practitioner and producer/presenter of the “Empowered Living” podcast.

