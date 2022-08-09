The Possible You: Building and maintaining healthy relationships

Robin Williams once said, “I used to think the worst thing in life was to end up alone, but the worst thing in life is to end up with people who make you feel alone.”

Those people could be friends, family members, romantic partners or even parents. If someone you know or care about makes you feel alone, or inferior, or unimportant, that is a sign of a problem in that relationship. Most of us have probably been in that situation at least once in our lives.

What is the alternative? To try to be in only healthy relationships, or at least to avoid people who do not treat us well, if possible. If you have respect for yourself, you will be able to respect other people. Communication is another factor in a healthy relationship. By letting the other person know how you feel or what you are thinking, you can have a conversation. If you do not, you are paving the way to misunderstanding.

Have you ever sent a text or email, thinking you have said one thing, only to find out the person on the other end interpreted a completely different message? If the bond between the two of you is strong, you should be able to clarify your intention. Of course, there is also the possibility the other person may not ask for clarification, which will complicate the situation.

My point? Be sure you speak or write clearly, to minimize misunderstandings, and be willing to apologize if necessary. A sure sign of an unhealthy relationship is the desire to control the other person. What is the opposite? Cooperation.

What else can we do to build or maintain healthy relationships? Don’t be afraid to say, “I love you,” or, “Thank you,” or even, “Is there something I can do to help?”

Gloria Steinem said, “Too many people are looking for the right person, instead of trying to be the right person.” Let’s all strive to be the right person.

Empowered living thoughts

The first step we must take to have healthy relationships with others is fostering and maintaining a healthy relationship with ourselves. Do you know who you are and accept yourself (even your perceived flaws)? Do you speak to yourself truthfully and compassionately, offering love freely? If you can't answer “yes” to these questions, that's OK. Try to understand that we all struggle with these things, and give yourself some space and grace to work on healing.

A key component to doing that successfully is acknowledging where you are in your journey, and that includes assessing your support network. While we should not rely on other people to make us happy, we should be able to enjoy and share the many positive benefits of having healthy relationships. Do you love and value yourself enough to set up boundaries, so you feel safe and respected? Are you willing to have difficult conversations with others when it is necessary to do so?

While engaging in those key conversations, it is paramount that we practice empathy, listening attentively with an open mind, and speaking as truthfully and clearly as possible. If we can extend empathy to others, it enables us to see beyond our own perspective and can help pave the way to a more productive conversation. As this open-minded approach offers important insight into each other, it only works if we are truly listening.

This may be difficult if our mind tends to wander while listening or we are using that space to plan our next statement. Practice actively listening and redirect your mind as often as necessary to stay focused on what you are hearing as opposed to thinking. This helps you better understand their perspective, and shows them that you respect them and want to give them space to express themselves.

When it is your turn to speak, pay close attention to the words you use and the tone in which you deliver them. If we can be compassionate and open in our relationships, we can cultivate beautiful and rich connections with others.

