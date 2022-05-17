The Possible You: Creating 'peace on earth' and in ourselves

The phrase “peace on earth” is often associated with the Christmas season, and just as often filed away with last year's greeting cards and wrapping paper. Last month, we talked about intentions and affirmations. To open this month’s column, I would like to suggest the first line of a song that was written in 1955 by Sy Miller and Jill Jackson as an affirmation for all of us: “Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me.”

The lack of peace around the world may be a reflection of the lack of peace within so many of us, but it does not have to stay this way. We each just have to make some alone time to be quiet. I know silence can be intimidating, because we experienced so little of it, but don't give up.

Once you have found that time and place for quiet, close your eyes and start to breathe slowly and deeply. After a few breaths you should start to relax. Next, visualize yourself in a pleasant location — maybe in a field or on a beach or in a park. You should now be feeling and radiating positive, uplifting energy. Imagine if millions of people around the globe made time for this simple, powerful action every day. What do you think the world would be like then?

What else might we be able to do to share the peace that lives in our hearts? We could pause before responding to a comment that may be negative or hurtful, or we could just walk away from the conversation, if that were an option. When we see or read about disturbing events in the news, we can change the channel or read a different section of the paper. We can be kind to each other.

What other ideas can you think of?

And don't forget to write in your gratitude journal!

Empowered living thoughts

Our gratitude journal is a powerful ally. The practice of recording our thoughts, experiences and feelings gives us the opportunity to process and release that which doesn't serve us and appreciate what does. This can evoke peace while we are engaged in journaling, and afterwards by revisiting previous entries.

Perhaps journaling isn't for you, though? Don't worry! There are many different avenues we can explore to infuse our lives with more peace. Joe has already given us several great options to get started. I especially like his invitation to take a few minutes of silence to create positive, uplifting energy.

This simple meditation practice can be extremely powerful! Meditation can give us an instant dose of peace. If we make it a consistent practice, we can create a more positive and focused mind that doesn't react, but instead responds from a compassionate and rational place. This can supply us with an incredible amount of peace and transform our interactions with other living creatures into more loving and open exchanges.

The benefits of this are perhaps most noticeable when dealing with individuals or circumstances that we find challenging. We feel calm and undisturbed after difficulties instead of fuming, because we have created an internal climate that remains peaceful. This takes patience and practice, but the value of the potential benefits is well worth our efforts.

I like to think of this process as “lighting the candle of peace.” We each strive to always keep our peace candle burning, but sometimes the flame goes out. When this happens, we must relight our candle through conscious effort. The more we practice, the more often the candle stays lit. The brilliant flame spreads peace within you and begins to inspire others to keep their own candles burning.

In this way, we can all contribute to creating a more peaceful world. Imagine being in a dark room when many people then hold up a burning candle or a flashlight. With enough people, we can generate a lot of light! Let's try to illuminate our entire community with our peace candles!

Joe Sarnicola, of Auburn, is a certified spiritual life coach and meditation leader. He can be reached at joesarnicola@yahoo.com or (315) 224-5071. Mary Pasqua Waldron is a certified yoga teacher, reiki practitioner and producer/presenter of the “Empowered Living” podcast.

