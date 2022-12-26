The Possible You: Find your connection to nature

When life on Earth was primarily agricultural, people realized this connection with nature. They followed an annual pattern that is now called the wheel of the year, which was based on the path of the earth around the sun, and directed the times of planting, harvesting and storing. The major points were the equinoxes (days and nights of equal lengths) and the solstices (the longest and shortest days and nights).

As society became more industrialized, this connection to the rhythm of the earth became forgotten by many people. It certainly did not help when followers of the wheel of the year were seen as people who were practicing something destructive or evil.

Rather than seeing ourselves as separate from our environment, or nature, we should realize we are actually part of it. It is not as if the earth, the planets and the stars are made of one set of materials and humans are made of something else. We are all made of the same basic elements. Just being aware of our effect on the environment can yield positive results.

When you can spend some time outside, use all of your senses to experience this beautiful planet we live on. The origin of the word “human” is the Latin “humus” word meaning soil or earth.

Llewellyn Vaughan-Lee, in his book, “Spiritual Ecology: The Cry of the Earth,” wrote, “Our separation from the natural world may have given us the fruits of technology and science, but it has left us bereft of any instinctual connection between our soul and the soul of the world, the knowing that we are all part of one living, spiritual being.”

I (Joe Sarnicola) will be leading free guided meditation sessions at Seymour Public Library in the IDEA room at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday starting Jan. 12. No registration required. These sessions were very popular until they were cancelled due to COVID-19. I hope you will join me.

EMPOWERED LIVING THOUGHTS

If we can acknowledge that “we are all part of one living, spiritual being,” we can begin to see our connection to everything around us more clearly. The value of all life forms becomes evident, and we are less focused on ourselves as individuals as we explore this connection. Sometimes we need to focus on ourselves while avoiding the trap of egocentric thinking whereby we assign the greatest value to ourselves.

Each of us has a role to play in this lifetime, but so does every other living thing. We are all a part of a much larger picture. As we begin to see the other pieces and their importance, we can understand how each living thing and the patterns of nature that support us are part of the cyclical ways of life.

For instance, Joe spoke of the wheel of the year and how we have lost our connection to the rhythm of the earth. As that connection fractures, we force ourselves into lifestyles that are unnatural to us and therefore create stress in our lives.

We can be so busy even though we have many wonderful inventions designed to simplify everything giving us more time to enjoy life, yet how much time do we spend in a natural setting or just marveling at a sunrise? Obviously, most of us are not interested in leaving behind the conveniences of our current civilization entirely, but there are things can we do to rekindle our relationship with our natural selves.

We can begin with something that is easy to appreciate. When you are in the grocery store, take a bit of time to consider the many different foods available and where they came from. Can you imagine the field where the potatoes were growing and the contents of the soil that nourished them? Take time to appreciate everything that was needed to produce those potatoes and express gratitude for the nourishment you will receive from them. Allow yourself to ponder the oneness after the potatoes are consumed, realizing that there is now no division between yourself and the potatoes. As we apply this way of thinking to the various aspects of natural life, we can find many ways to attune to our planet and all the wonder it contains.