The Possible You: How to care for yourself

When we care for our physical, mental and spiritual health, we are affirming our own worth. A good example of this principle is the instructions flight attendants give passengers in the event of an emergency: “Put on your own oxygen mask first.” In other words, you can’t help anyone else if you can’t breathe.

Christians, Jews, Muslim, Hindus, members of other faiths and even atheists have a concept like what is known as the golden rule: "Love your neighbor as you love yourself.” Most of us understand the concept of being kind to our neighbors, whoever they might be, but we don’t always spend enough time loving ourselves. This aspect is called self-compassion or self-love, which means to extend this same type of concern to ourselves.

When we fail at something, when we are hurting, when we are upset, our first impulse is often to criticize ourselves. When these difficult moments occur, we should accept that we often fail, just as others do. That doesn’t mean we are weak; it means we are human, and we share this humanity with everyone else.

What are some ways we can show self-care? Here are just a few:

• Spend time in nature

• Take a warm, relaxing bath

• Exercise regularly

• Get enough rest

• Breathe slowly and deeply

• Turn off electronics and make time to just be quiet

• Write down three things you are grateful for every day

• Clear away any clutter in your house

• Prioritize the things you have to do, as trying to do everything at once creates anxiety on top of the pressure to get those things done.

Here is where positive affirmations can also be helpful. I have listed a few here. Repeat them (or ones of your own choosing) several times until you truly believe them. Let them empower you:

• "I am filled with love and kindness toward everyone, including myself."

• "I will always treat myself with care and respect."

• "I will be a friend to myself."

Practicing self-care is like putting new batteries in a flashlight. When the batteries are low on power the light is dim, but put new batteries in and now you have a bright beam of light. If we are feeling discouraged or overwhelmed, our lights are dim. If we take the time to rest or perform a constructive self-care activity, we can perform better as well.

Another benefit of caring for ourselves is that we are in a better position to have a peaceful effect on the world. It might be small, but it will be our contribution, and we never know who might be inspired by us, even if we are never aware of that impact.

Self-compassion is not selfishness, self-pity, self-indulgence or arrogance. It means having respect for ourselves as being valuable, productive people, whatever our situation happens to be. Treat yourself with the kindness you would extend to anyone else. Make self-care activities a regular part of your schedule. You are worth it.

Empowering living thoughts

As you begin or continue your self-care journey, consider some guidelines to help you receive the maximum benefits. First, take time to do an honest self-assessment. Consider what type of self-care you might enjoy and benefit from, and identify where there is space in your schedule. Be flexible and create realistic expectations, especially when determining your progress and the time and energy required.

Second, prioritize yourself! Fully acknowledge that your self-care activities are essential and necessary parts of your healthy lifestyle. Do not feel guilty for taking good care of yourself and be generous with your time to do so. Third, grant yourself permission to show up differently in your relationships. This might be the most difficult part, but it is crucial that you honor yourself as much as you honor others. This might mean taking on fewer responsibilities or fewer social engagements to provide additional time for self-care. Communicate with the people in your support network so they can provide the help that you need when you need it.

Finally, strive to thrive by treating yourself and others with loving kindness!

Joe Sarnicola, of Auburn, is a certified spiritual life coach and meditation leader. He can be reached at joesarnicola@yahoo.com or (315) 224-5071. Mary Pasqua is a certified yoga teacher, reiki practitioner and producer/presenter of the “Empowered Living” podcast.

