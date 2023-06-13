We all make mistakes from time to time. Some are big, some are little. The deeper issue is, “How do we deal with the mistakes or their consequences?” The worst way to cope with mistakes is to be self-critical. Such, as: "How could I have done such a stupid thing?" "What is wrong with me?" "What was I thinking?" "How can I ever face so-and-so again?" You get the idea.

That inner voice that sometimes can move us to take risks or to try something new can also be a voice that locks us in a fearful state or prevents us from moving on past a difficult situation. Sometimes this self-critical voice can prevent us from getting ahead because we are afraid to even try.

When that happens, we end up in situations with negative affirmations that hinder our success: "I will never get that promotion," "I won’t finish this task on schedule," "I won’t be accepted by that group." And so on.

The only way to proceed when our mind becomes our biggest obstacle is to change our thoughts. Stop listening to that negative inner voice and tell yourself you are successful, and you have everything you need or the knowledge to find it. And, most importantly, stop to take a few deep breaths. That action alone can bring your body out of “fight or flight” mode into “rest and digest” mode, where you will be better able to make good decisions or see alternatives to your situation.

Another way to change your perspective is to imagine if a good friend came and said they were in the situation you think you are in. What advice would you give them? Take that advice and apply it to your own life, and that should silence that negative inner voice.

On a more physical level, make sure you are getting enough rest, you are eating properly (not overloading on caffeine and junk food, eating enough fruits and vegetables), and you are exercising regularly.

Write down what you see as your strengths, turn those words into positive affirmations and then set attainable goals. Transform any mistakes into learning opportunities, not crisis situations. Everything you need to succeed is inside of you; all you need to do is tap into it!

Empowered living thoughts

Joe gave us a great suggestion to “transform any mistakes into learning opportunities, not crisis situations.” We often allow our minor setbacks to become excuses for not continuing to pursue our goals. We tell ourselves that we have already blown it and can’t fix our mistakes, or we see the setback as evidence that we were on the wrong track.

However, we must remember that life is not intended to be a perfectly linear path with no opposition or challenges. A tremendous amount of gratitude is born through mistakes and tribulations. They can bring us a better understanding of the value of our blessings and teach us to accept that unmet expectations sometimes yield better results.

If we struggle to release the burden of our perceived mistakes, we may internalize those negative affirmations associated with them, leading to emotional baggage. Imagine each of your unhealed mistakes as a tiny sliver in your body. In the physical manifestation, those slivers would eventually make life unbearably painful. It would become too difficult to do even the most basic of tasks. This is the emotional equivalent of what some of us are carrying.

In order to be free from this, we must process any lingering mistakes that still plague us and release the emotional burden. This can be done by first assessing any need for accountability. Admit and apologize for your mistakes, both to yourself and anyone else affected. Calculate a plan to act differently in the future when facing similar circumstances. Finally, and most importantly, forgive yourself and anyone else that you need to.

By recognizing and accepting that we are designed to make mistakes as we navigate through our lives, we can learn to extend forgiveness more easily. We can commit to knowing that we are always doing the best we can in each situation and that we are constantly growing, healing and evolving. Instead of condemning ourselves for our perceived mistakes, we can decide to congratulate us for our strength and resiliency. Through this, life can become the beautiful dance that it is intended to be instead of a battlefield that we must fight through.