The Possible You: How visualization can help make things happen

In a previous column we talked about affirmations, statements that say something positive about ourselves, our situations or our future. This column is about a similar concept called visualization. With an affirmation we declare something positive with our voice; with visualization we imagine a positive outcome and see it clearly with our minds.

This new step gives us control over our present circumstances. We can look beyond any difficulty we may be experiencing and see good things happening in our future, and this attitude makes it more likely these good things will happen.

Why is this so? According to what is known as the law of attraction, positive thoughts or vibrations attract positive results. Of course, the opposite is true. Negative thoughts or vibrations attract negative results. Which would you rather have in your life?

I am a believer in the concept that everything we need to succeed is within us; we only need to access it and put it to use. How it got there or who put it there is beyond the scope of this column. The only thing that's important is that it is there.

How does it manifest itself in a way that's easy to understand? It is our imagination. When artists begin paintings, when writers begin stories, when architects design buildings, they see their creation with their imagination first. Changes happen throughout the creative process, but everything started with an idea that came from their imagination.

Here is a simple way to put visualization into practice in your life. Our imaginations work best when we are relaxed, so give yourself a few minutes in a quiet, comfortable space and take a few calming deep breaths. Close your eyes and imagine something that you would like to have happen in your life. Maybe a vacation to a favorite place, maybe to buy something you have always wanted. You get the idea.

Now imagine yourself in this place or in possession of this object. Use all of your senses. What is the weather like? What colors do you see? Can you smell the ocean or maybe the inside of a new car? Let whatever you experience reflect the reality of your vision. How do you feel? Are you happy? Excited? Feel that emotion deep inside of yourself. Keep this vision in your heart. Be positive. Be confident. Expect good things to happen and they will.

Empowered living thoughts

I know it seems too good to be true that expecting good things to happen will indeed manifest them, but there is a lot of power behind our intentions and thoughts. Even if we disregard the law of manifestation, it is evident that our mindset and attitude will greatly influence how we perceive our life experience. If we expect to have a bad day fraught with difficulties, then the mind will highlight anything we perceive as negative and disregard the positive things.

We can instead choose to have a good day by instructing the brain to notice positivity and make that our focal point. The same “bad” things and “good” things may happen in our day regardless of our mindset, but the brain will look for evidence to support our expectations. Deciding to expect to have a good day will train the brain to look for that evidence instead of getting hung up on any perceived negative experiences.

This is where we can employ the power of visualization to be of great service! Consider starting each day or preparing for a potentially challenging situation by visualizing it as you want it to happen. Just as Joe described, try to be as immersed in the experience as possible and include abundant details. See yourself being happy, calm and successful. Allow space for any potential pitfalls and visualize yourself navigating them deftly. This exercise will prime the mind to replicate these feelings and mental states when we are living the experience in real time. It can improve our overall mood, and better prepare us for any potential bobbles.

We can also use this tool to help aid in forgiveness by visualizing a conversation with the person we wish to forgive. Giving ourselves and them permission to be completely open and truthful will allow for a healing exchange. We can see them receiving our words with love and compassion and offering the same in return.

The possibilities for using visualization to improve our lives are seemingly limitless. Equipped with this simple yet powerful tool, we can affect incredible changes in our lives. Where shall we begin?