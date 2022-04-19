The Possible You: Intentions and affirmations

Have you ever had a day that feels like you have just drifted through it without noticing much around you? By setting an intention every day we can take more control of our lives, we can be more focused on whatever we are doing, and we can be more productive and successful. Here are a few examples of intentions:

• I intend to be calm even in stressful situations.

• I intend to be kind to everyone today.

• I intend to be more aware of what is happening around me.

Each of these examples is a positive statement. If we start our intentions with “I will not ...” We would actually be putting the emphasis on a negative result, which is the opposite of what we want.

It may be easy to confuse intentions with goals, but they are not the same things. A goal is a specific result you are trying to reach. That puts pressure on you to achieve that goal, and if you don't, you may feel as if you have failed. An intention is a state of mind that powers you throughout the day.

Similar and complementary to intentions are positive affirmations, which are declarations of something we believe to be true and expect to happen. Here are a few examples of positive affirmations.

• I am confident and capable.

• I possess all the skills I need be successful.

• I am grateful for the blessings in my life.

By consistently setting intentions and declaring positive affirmations, we can be more successful and happier with less stress in our lives.

I keep a very open mind in this column when it comes to faith communities, most of which have their own statements of belief, but I wanted to use two examples from the Unitarian Universalists because their statement of belief, which they call the Seven Unitarian Universalist Principles, is done by affirmation:

• “I affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person.”

• “I affirm and promote the respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.”

Aren’t they beautiful? What intention will you set and what positive affirmation will you declare tomorrow? Or the day after that? And don’t forget to write in your gratitude journal!

Empowered living thoughts

A gratitude journal provides a safe space to share and explore. As we contribute to it, we create a volume of positivity to revisit whenever we need a boost. Intentions and affirmations can offer us a similar respite. While moving through our daily lives we will face many trials and tribulations along the way. The temptation is to be drawn into the torrent of emotions and distractions they trigger.

We should try to use these situations as opportunities to flex our focus muscle instead. Take space to slow down. Slow down the breathing, the body, the mind. Redirect your thoughts to the daily intentions and affirmations. Allow them to offer simplicity and renewed strength to work through whatever obstacles occur.

Relying on these statements of truth provides a mental reset and provides a point of focus when the mind is overwhelmed. This is similar to meditating on only one specific thought or object. It can feel very challenging to keep the other mental chatter quiet, but with time and patience it becomes easier.

As we choose different daily truths and continue to hold them in our thoughts, we will produce similar results with a bonus: a new and improved perception of ourselves and our lives. Just as we can reread our gratitude journal to boost our positivity quotient, our daily truths become our mental database of encouragement. Each time we integrate these statements into our perceived version of ourselves, we redesign our definition of self.

How often do we fall prey to limiting beliefs with no recourse in sight? This does not have to be the case. Through daily declarations, we can take control and revamp our mental narrative. As discouraging thoughts present themselves, we are prepared to challenge them with an abundance of true, positive statements. We can rest in the knowledge that we are investing in ourselves every day and accept that we are always doing the best we can, one day at a time.

Joe Sarnicola, of Auburn, is a certified spiritual life coach and meditation leader. He can be reached at joesarnicola@yahoo.com or (315) 224-5071. Mary Pasqua Waldron is a certified yoga teacher, reiki practitioner and producer/presenter of the “Empowered Living” podcast.

