The Possible You: Managing anxiety, stress during the holiday season

Judging by how we are bombarded by TV commercials and online ads, it appears the push toward Christmas starts the day after Halloween. And let's not forget Thanksgiving at the end of November. Along with the joy, the fun and the excitement of this time of year can also be an increase in the stress and anxiety in our lives.

One of the bigger stressors can be financial: Do we have enough money for the gifts we wish we could buy, or do we have enough money for the meals we want to prepare? And what about the social anxiety? Do we get nervous when there are a lot of people around us? Maybe there's a family member we would prefer not to interact with. Maybe we would be happy just staying home and not going to a party, and pretending we're having a good time.

What we can do cope with all this stress? One thing is to set reasonable expectations for ourselves and what we can do or buy. Set a budget and stick to it. If you must leave a party or family gathering after a certain length of time, do it.

When anxiety starts to affect you, a very simple but effective coping mechanism is to stop and take just a few deep, calming breaths. This will help to lower your heart rate and relieve some of the physical tension in your body.

Another way is to be mindful about everything do. For example, when you are wrapping a present for a friend, take your time and imagine their reaction when they open your gift. Don't think of a gift list as a burden or a duty, but a list of acts of love and friendship on your part. If money is an issue, and it is with most people I know, don't rule out a handmade gift. It may be simple and inexpensive, but it expresses an extra level of thoughtfulness because it shows you took the time to make it for a specific person.

What about those of us who may not have family nearby or are just not close with our families? During a time of year that emphasizes family and friends, one way to cope is by listing all the things that you are grateful for. If distance is the only issue separating us from family, there are many online options where we can connect with people with video.

Please keep these options in mind for this holiday season. Keep your stress managed and your joy will increase.

Empowered living thoughts

Managing our stress can be challenging any day of the year, but holiday stress adds to our usual load and can feel overwhelming. Even people who thoroughly enjoy celebrating the festivities can find themselves feeling burned out by the many social engagements and additional responsibilities. It is crucial that we take extra good care of ourselves during this busy season.

This includes the basics of getting enough rest, eating a balanced diet and maintaining a fitness routine. Incorporating mindfulness techniques like meditation and breath work will help us manage our added stress and find more joy. It is not selfish to take time out of our busy schedules for self-care. If we do not recharge our own batteries, we will not have an energy supply to draw from to share with others.

Sharing time with friends and family is one of the core components of the season, but the financial burden and the shopping stress can hamper our enjoyment. One option that can reduce some of the pressure from gatherings is the removal of gift-giving or scaling back by using a secret Santa, with each person only receiving one present.

Another possibility is to create a new tradition of story sharing. Instead of presents, each participant writes out a story from their own lives in advance and brings copies for everyone. The possibilities are endless, from a brief "year in review" letter to a memorable story from the past. This activity can invite some heartfelt reminiscing and allow us to get to know each other more fully. Everyone could bring a binder to store the memories or perhaps receive one in a secret Santa exchange.

Some other important components of the holiday season are peace, love and gratitude. If we keep these in our thoughts and continually work to integrate them into our lives, we will enjoy a rich and joyful season.