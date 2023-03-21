Limiting beliefs can prevent us from achieving goals and experiencing personal growth. A limiting belief is something we have been told is true or something we think is true, but we have never checked to see if it really is true.

For example, “I have never been good at managing money” can be a limiting belief. They often form if we fail the first few times we try something and then quit. After that, the limiting belief becomes stronger and our behavior continues to reinforce that belief.

But suppose you consulted an accountant or took a course in home finances. With new knowledge and techniques, you may improve your money management and that old limiting belief can be thrown away. This is just one example.

In a previous column we have written about affirmations, which are positive statements that we declare and believe with the intent they will come true and improve our lives. A limiting belief is like a negative affirmation, a statement or intent we believe, even though we know it may not be true, and which does not improve our lives.

Even though limiting beliefs can't hold us back, our bodies and minds become comfortable with our current situations and do not like to change, even if that change would be positive. To break this negative cycle, we have to evaluate the situation, decide what needs to be changed, and then have the courage to start to make that change. By doing this we are retraining our minds and establishing positive behaviors that can yield positive results.

Positive affirmations can be effective in overcoming limiting beliefs. Affirm “I can” or “I will,” which are positive, as opposed to “I can't” or “I won't,” which are negative. Limiting beliefs are not true. We just think and act as if they are. Overcoming limiting beliefs requires a consistent search for truth, which can erase the lies of limiting beliefs. Let's start today.

Empowered living thoughts

We can overcome our limiting beliefs and replace them with positive affirmations with some introspection and intentionally changed behavior. Keeping a journal can be helpful in this process.

The first step in the journey to overcoming limiting beliefs is identifying them. Ask yourself, “What negative beliefs do I have about myself?” This is not an opportunity to judge yourself harshly, merely a time to consider honestly. Acknowledge whatever comes up, then decide which you would like to focus on first.

Next, consider where this belief came from. Ask yourself, “What are the origins of this belief?” Is this a self-imposed truth or one that was given to you by someone else? Other people’s perceptions of us can be heavily influential in creating our sense of self, but ultimately, we must decide for ourselves who we truly are. Don’t give your power away to anyone else by allowing them to define you. You may find that you have created this limiting belief yourself. If this is the case, you can explore where it came from and how it may have served you at the time of its origin and why it is no longer needed.

Now that you have come to a deeper understanding of the belief, it is time to rationalize if it seems accurate. “Is there any evidence that supports or negates this belief?” Don’t include emotionally based evidence, only that which is tangible. For instance, if the limiting belief is “I am not good at my job,” don’t include the lingering feeling of failure from a mistake you made a year ago as evidence. You may choose instead to focus on the glowing employee review that you recently received, or the feeling of satisfaction you have at the end of your workday as evidence that negates that limiting belief.

Upon review, you can assess which limiting beliefs can be discarded as inaccurate and which show space for growth and healing. Give yourself permission to release any which are no longer serving you and decide how to reclaim the statements to reflect your accurate truth. Any that you decide to work on can be reframed as a positive intention of growth in that area.

Finally, claim some empowering beliefs and take action!