The Possible You: Positive mindset key to personal change

Christmas is less than a month away, and a week after that we enter a new year.

Two things have come to be associated with the new year: celebrating and making resolutions. I would like to suggest celebrating responsibly, and I would like to offer an alternative to making a resolution.

When we think about making a resolution, we are seeing ourselves from a negative perspective, as if we have to fix this or stop doing that. If we want to lose weight, maybe it’s because we see ourselves as overweight. If we want to be more productive, maybe it’s because we see ourselves as unproductive or unsuccessful.

Setting an intention, instead of a resolution, comes from a positive perspective. For example: “I want to focus on the present, rather than regretting the past or worrying about the future.” Or, “I intend to add more relaxation time in my schedule.” These intentions are more focused on the process or the actions we take to achieve our desires, rather than focusing on the results, such as losing weight or being more productive.

The emphasis of an intention is personal growth, which is ongoing. When you set your intentions, ask yourself why it is important, and how committed you are to developing the necessary mindset. This also allows you to adapt as the days go by, because you are not thinking so much about the goal, but rather you want to cultivate a positive attitude, which will affect everything else you do in a positive way.

When you think about setting your intentions, ask what you would like to improve in your life, why now is a good time to do so, and how will you go about making it happen. James Clear, an author and self-improvement expert, says, “For top performers, it’s not about the performance, it’s about the continual practice.” That’s a good concept to keep in mind as you strive to live according to your intentions.

Empowered living thoughts

Continual practice is necessary if we wish to establish change in our lives. This requires a strong commitment to our desired change and the discipline to continue striving toward it even when we falter. To attain and maintain this, it is crucial that we follow one important rule: Accept that failure is part of the process.

How often do we set goals and succeed immediately with no practice or previous experience? This does not happen often enough to think that it is a reasonable expectation, yet we continue to put a tremendous amount of pressure on ourselves to achieve this lofty goal. Time and again we beat ourselves up because of our perceived failures, dishing out criticism that we would likely never give to anyone else, especially someone we are supposed to love and respect! All of this can then become fodder to undermine our commitments because we believe ourselves incapable or unworthy.

As we fall prey to this negative mindset, it becomes easy to give ourselves permission to give up on our goals and quit. The more we experience this cycle, the less motivated we feel to implement changes, leaving us feeling disempowered and discouraged. We can avoid this trap by accepting that failure is part of the process. This allows us to fail while accepting it as a necessary step toward our eventual achievement. It is challenging to adopt this way of thinking, but it can be accomplished gradually through practice.

As we notice the mind slipping into negativity and judgment toward ourselves when our self-inflicted expectations are not met, we can redirect the brain back to the acceptance of failure. Every time we do this, we are working to change the way we respond to failure and we are acknowledging that perfection is not necessary nor a reasonable expectation. As the pressure to be perfect is removed, our goals become more enjoyable to work toward, instead of feeling like a chore or an impossibility.

Confidence builds with each success, and we feel more inspired to continue implementing desired changes. Whatever resolutions we wish to embark upon this new year can be achieved if we approach them with the attitude of acceptance and self-love. I sincerely wish everyone an incredible start to this fresh year, bursting with success and full of all the good stuff!