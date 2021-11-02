The Possible You: Similarities and differences between 'spiritual' and 'religious'

The phrase “spiritual, but not religious” has become a way for some people to express their personal beliefs. But what does it really mean? I can’t speak for anyone other than myself, so I will present my interpretation, starting with the religious aspect.

"Religion" refers to a structured system of rules, guidelines or creeds that define a particular belief system. For example, Christians have developed creeds or other articles of faith based on their interpretations of the Bible. Similarly, Jews, Muslims and members of other faiths have their own traditions that guide them.

"Spiritual" is more of an individualized path, based on the person’s experience and study. It is not uncommon for people who describe themselves as "spiritual" to have borrowed elements of specific religions that are compatible with their personal perspective. One Pew Research Center study found that as many as 20% of Americans do not belong to any religious denomination.

Deepak Chopra summarized it nicely when he said, “Religion is belief in someone else’s experience. Spirituality is having your own experience.”

Sadly, at least in my opinion, religious traditions often use fear as a tool of controlling the congregation. Fear of God’s wrath, fear of the devil, fear of breaking one of the rules. Spirituality, on the other hand, is based on the search for truth, love and meaning in life.

Leaders and members of some religions believe that members of other religions will not see heaven, or perhaps they are not abiding by the religious laws as they understand them, making those other believers “wrong.”

Someone who is spiritual, however, does not compare their personal life journey with that of any other person. According to the New American Standard Bible, even Jesus said, “It shall be done for you according to your faith.”

And to prevent readers from misinterpreting what I (Joe Sarnicola) am saying, let me clarify that while it is possible to be spiritual but not religious, it is also possible to be spiritual and religious. By that I mean that many people who belong to a particular faith community see beyond the rules of their denomination and realize there is more to faith than strict adherence to rules.

And that is where the role of a spiritual life coach can be useful. A spiritual life coach is someone who helps a seeking individual to connect with their own life essence, their higher self or whatever term resonates with them to discover and strive to attain their life’s purpose. But there does have to be a belief in the power of the spirit or the divine to be able to connect with it.

My own philosophy is that everything we need to succeed in life is already inside of us. We only need to tap into it to achieve a meaningful life. How that inner supply source got there, or who put it there, will have different answers depending on the person and their background or beliefs.

Empowered living thoughts from Mary Pasqua Waldron

Living in a comparative society enables us to better define and understand ourselves and each other, but it can also create division where it is unnecessary and becomes limiting. What if we could shift our focus from comparative to collaborative? What would that look like, and what would be some of the benefits? We can apply this approach to our exploration of religion and spirituality.

Is it possible that all religions are simply different branches from the same tree, faithfully guiding each of us on our individualized paths to salvation? I can't tell you the answer to that, but I know from my own experience the benefits of opening our minds and hearts to something new. Allow yourselves the opportunity to visit a religious ceremony outside of your practicing faith or attend a meditation class. You might be surprised what inspires you and makes your heart sing!

Joe Sarnicola, of Auburn, is a certified spiritual life coach and meditation leader. He can be reached at joesarnicola@yahoo.com or (315) 224-5071. Mary Pasqua is a certified yoga teacher, reiki practitioner and producer/presenter of the “Empowered Living” podcast.

