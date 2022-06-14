The Possible You: Strive for a positive self image

I recently saw a single-panel cartoon in a magazine where a scrawny young man was looking into a full-length mirror. The reflection showed a tall, powerful man flexing his muscles. I could interpret that cartoon in two different ways relevant to today's topic of self-image.

Does the man looking into the mirror see himself as he wishes he could be: tall and muscular as supposed to short and scrawny? Or was he seeing a reflection of how he sees his true self: a young man with a thin body who can see himself in a positive light as if he were powerful and could accomplish anything he wanted to?

What do you see when you look into a mirror? Messy hair? A bulging midsection? Maybe “a few” gray hairs? How do you feel about that person?

How we see or feel about ourselves is directly related to how we think others see us. We may more easily think they see all the flaws we see in the mirror. That pessimistic thinking only empowers itself. If we project negative energy, we will attract other negative people.

If we look into the mirror and see only flaws, we should not expect to project a positive attitude. What can we do about it? We can change how we see ourselves, not only in the mirror, but how we truly feel about ourselves. If we declare positive affirmations, such as, “I like myself,” or “I feel confident as I start today,” we can change the energy that drives us. Isn’t that a better way to begin than “Yikes! Is that how I look today?”

In a previous column we discussed the difference between goals and intentions. A goal is a certain outcome we want to achieve, whether it’s losing weight, cleaning the house, or saving x number of dollars. An intention is more about the process: “Yes, I have a goal, but even though I didn’t reach it yet, I am continuing to move forward. Every day I accomplish something.”

Goals bring pressure and stress; intentions bring satisfaction, sort of like that journey of 1,000 miles that starts with a single step. Every step counts! What will you say to yourself next time you look in the mirror?

Empowered Living thoughts

I would like to offer a challenge. It is seemingly easy but offers big rewards. Can you begin each day by greeting your reflection in the mirror with a smile and offering three positive statements about yourself? These need not be strictly about your physical self, as that is only one aspect of you. Try to consider all the components that encompass your full and complete self.

Do you see yourself as kind, compassionate, loving, joyful, or sincere? All of these qualify as great options. Do you believe that you are a dedicated partner, nurturing parent, or reliable friend? These can be included, too. Once you have thought of three positive statements, claim them out loud while looking in the mirror (bonus points if you can maintain your smile for the duration!).

Feel proud about each of these things and congratulate yourself for being the awesome person that you are. The next step is equally important but may be a bit more challenging. Allow your mind to offer you one thing about yourself that you dislike. Be very careful to not list something that originates from someone else's perspective of you because those are not your thoughts. Dig deep and be honest without becoming overly critical.

This is not an opportunity to beat yourself up or listen to the self-created narratives that leave you feeling sad or somehow less than. Instead, this is an opportunity to look into the shadows of yourself honestly and bravely.

Question where this negative concept originates from and seek clarity. What is the supporting or conflicting evidence? What steps can you take to change this quality into something better serving? As you move further into introspection, begin to challenge why you classify different parts of yourself as good or bad. Every piece of you is vital to who you are today, even those you are actively working to transform. Try to embrace this with compassion because self-love does not equal being perfect. True self-love acknowledges and accepts every bit of you, even that which lies within the shadows.

Joe Sarnicola, of Auburn, is a certified spiritual life coach and meditation leader. He can be reached at joesarnicola@yahoo.com or (315) 224-5071. Mary Pasqua Waldron is a certified yoga teacher, reiki practitioner and producer/presenter of the “Empowered Living” podcast.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0