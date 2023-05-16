There is no shortage of examples of conflict between countries or between neighbors; just pick up any newspaper on any day, or turn on the news. Those conflicts can be about anything from control of natural resources to differences of opinion on issues like immigration, religion, education, race, gender and public policy. This is not a description of a peaceful place.

We call this column The Possible You because we believe that all of us can become the best version of ourselves possible. We also believe as we strive toward this goal, we become more peaceful in our hearts and are better able to share a message of peace with other people. A positive outcome of this would naturally be less conflict in the world, and more peace.

Where do we begin? I believe we should start with ourselves. By taking time every day to be grateful, even if it looks as though we have little to be grateful for, we can rise above negativity. Is it easy? No, it isn't. Is it worth it? I believe so.

Taking time to stop and take a few deep breaths several times every day can help to make us calmer and more peaceful inside. What is happening within us will be revealed by our actions.

I think that the next step is to listen to other people. A common theme I have noticed in regions across our country is that many people feel as if they are not being listened to by their elected representatives, their coworkers and often even their own friends and family members.

As much as I try to avoid dealing with political issues directly in this column, I will make an exception here. There is no way I will ever see a gun as an instrument of peace. Recently, there have been several reports of people being shot or even killed by guns because they knocked on the wrong door or pulled into the wrong driveway accidentally. Adding to these tragedies are all too frequent reports of mass shootings by people who have guns capable of inflicting extreme violence. This must stop. I ask everyone reading this to think how you might be able to work to make our world a more peaceful place to live in. Let’s work together to make it happen.

Empowered living thoughts

Joe asks us where we should begin, and I agree that we should start with ourselves. Each of us can actively work to light our own internal peace torches through practices like meditation, gratitude awareness, and quiet introspection. As each of us achieves personal peace, we will be enabled to coexist peacefully with others and inspire each other to achieve the same. It is important to note, however, that we cannot force anyone to strive for peace. They must naturally come to this yearning on their own accord in order to be successful in seeking it.

So many of us are struggling with intense emotions like fear and anger, fueled by the many trials and tribulations of our current world. Every day the news informs us of more hatred being spread and displayed. In these dark times, it is difficult to follow the path to peace, but for that reason we must rally that much harder for it. Instead of turning our backs on those among us who harbor and act out of anger and fear, we should try to understand what has brought them to this state of being. Rather than judge and condemn, try to listen and understand. This will enable us to better comprehend the ways in which we need to heal ourselves, each other and our society as a whole.

Likewise, we can search for commonalities among us. The more we can recognize how we are alike, the easier it becomes to sympathize and empathize with each other. As we come to know that everyone struggles in life, the borders between “us” and “them” dissolve and we begin to see the benefits of working together instead of remaining in strife.

Finally, I encourage us to always use love as our guiding principle. Do our words and actions pass “the love test”? Is love informing and influencing us, or is something else? If our intentions are guided by love, then we will strive toward peace and intend to do no harm to ourselves or others.

While I recognize that the peace problems of the world are far bigger than what we have tackled in this column, I do hope it sparks further reflection and action towards peace.