The Possible You: The benefits of mindful eating

Most of us are familiar with the food pyramid that groups food into categories with a recommended number of daily servings — or we at least know we should eat a balanced diet while avoiding excess sugar or salt. But how many of us are really aware of what we eat, or how it came to be on our table?

Let's use corn as an example. A farmer plants the seeds. After that, they require water and sunlight over time, until the corn is ready to be harvested. The plant uses the energy from the sun to create glucose and starch, which become a food source for us. We are literally ingesting the energy of the sun when we eat. Have you ever thought about it in that way? And let's not forget to be grateful for the entire process of food production. That would include farmers, truckers, grocery workers, restaurant servers or our own families, as well as the sun, the earth and the water.

Suppose someone would like to lose weight. Should they go on a starvation regimen or try the latest diet supplement or plan? I would say, “No!” A diet mentality sees food as the enemy, an obstacle to be overcome, with a tendency to focus on poor eating habits or develop a poor self-image. Healthy eating sees food as fuel, and helps us to develop good eating habits and proper nutrition.

Have you ever looked at your empty dinner plate and asked yourself, “Did I really eat all that?” Mindful eating increases our awareness during meals. What was the texture of those potatoes? Could you taste the onions in the salad? Was the iced tea refreshing? Or did it all go by in a blur, with little or no awareness of the food itself?

Slowing down to appreciate taste, texture and color of our food also aids in digestion because we're not overloading our stomach with food all at once. This may also allow us to feel full by eating less food. We are still getting the nutrition that we need, but we may lose weight by not ingesting excess calories. Keep this in mind next time you sit down to eat.

Empowered living thoughts

The act of slowing down as we consume our food is not only beneficial physically, it also offers a meditative quality, bringing us more fully into the present moment as we intensely focus on the experience we are having in that instant.

Our tendency is to eat with many distractions, the opposite of mindful eating. It becomes a habit to have the television on or music droning in the background while we chat with our dining companions. While this may be pleasant, it is drawing our awareness away from the precious nourishment we are receiving and the opportunity for gratitude it presents.

Many of us begin our meals with a prayer or blessing, but the attitude of gratitude fades into the background as we dig into our food. Sometimes we have so little awareness that we can barely remember the flavor of our food after consuming it. Many of these dining conditions are influenced externally, and perhaps beyond our control at times. However, I encourage all of us to try to practice a more immersive experience as often as possible.

This is easiest when eating alone, but can also be explored when eating with others. Encourage them to discuss the meal more specifically, sharing what they find most significant using all the senses. Through the practice of mindful eating, we can also begin listening to our bodies more accurately. Our bodies are very sophisticated and designed to alert us to our needs. They will signal to us when we are becoming ill, when we need rest, what foods we need, and a plethora of other things.

If we monitor how the body feels before, during and after eating, we can better determine what foods our body thrives from and those that cause detriment. Likewise, the body will desire foods that include the nourishment and proper balance for optimal performance. The challenge is to detach from the negative habits of eating, like craving food based on taste or excess empty calories consumed from stress eating, as these distract us from our true dietary needs.

As we begin a new relationship with food and modify our eating habits, we will uncover many benefits and pleasant surprises along the way. The more mindful we are, the more successful and enjoyable our journey will be!