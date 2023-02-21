Sympathy and empathy. Do both words mean the same thing? Let's examine them further, starting with empathy. Empathy involves feeling another person's emotions and concerns and listening to what they say without criticizing them or making them feel embarrassed. Sympathy, on the other hand, involves only listening to another person’s words without considering their feelings, possibly offering unhelpful advice, or understanding their situation from your own perspective rather than theirs.

Here is one example. A coworker was just told their hours had been cut to a part-time level. Sympathy would say, “That's too bad, but at least you didn't get fired. You'll be alright.” Empathy would say, “I understand your feelings. I know this must be a hard time for you. I am here to listen.” The other person may just want to know if someone is listening to them, whether they are able to offer tangible support or not.

You can demonstrate that you are being empathetic by listening to the person having difficulty rather than thinking about what you intend to say as a response to what they tell you. This type of listening includes taking into account their tone of voice and reading their body language, which may say more than their words or add to what they have been saying. Being empathetic means being aware and observant. That's also another way of saying empathetic people are mindful people.

A sympathetic person who did not listen carefully may offer generic suggestions. An empathetic person might say, “I'm hearing you say this (whatever ‘this’ is in the context). Is that right?” This gives the other person a chance to elaborate and lets them know someone is listening to them.

What's the real difference between empathy and sympathy? Empathy includes compassion, which is just being there to listen or offering appropriate help or advice.

I would like to thank Carol Sarofeen for letting me know how visualization, one of our recent topics, worked for her. She pictured a specific outcome for a situation and, even though other people were skeptical, her vision materialized.

Empowered living thoughts

Compassion, sympathy and empathy are all different emotions that we experience. As human beings, our lives are a rich tapestry of emotions. Each one affects us in its own unique way, and this varies by person as well.

Empathy is powerful. It has the capacity to allow us to not only understand another person’s feelings but also to envision ourselves in their position and connect us to each other through the understanding that we all experience life through the same spectrum of emotions.

This is not to say that we all respond to the same stimulus with precisely the same emotions. Each of us will have an individualized response based on our own specific life circumstances, but we will all experience the vast majority of emotions at some point in our lives. Understanding and acknowledging that emotions are not limited to ourselves, but are in fact part of everyone’s composite, can help us to recognize the commonality among us.

Life provides us with blessings and bounty, as well as trials and tribulations. None of us are exempt from this, but sometimes we allow ourselves to fall into the unhelpful mode of thinking that our lives are more difficult than others’ or that other people cannot possibly understand what we are going through. Being mindful that we all experience the full spectrum of emotions can reframe our thinking.

Although the cause for the emotion and how it affects someone else may be very different from our own, they are still experiencing the same emotion. Not only does this have the benefit of providing a more positive mindset, it also can further develop our ability to be empathetic toward each other. Connecting with others through the emotions that they are having encourages us to recall how those emotions felt in our lives and to then move beyond our own narrative and see how that emotion is manifesting for them. Although this can be difficult sometimes, it will render us more capable of putting ourselves in their shoes and be able to bridge the gap between us, resulting in more compassionate and loving interactions. Well worth the effort!