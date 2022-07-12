The Possible You: Time in nature

There are many benefits, ranging from physical to mental to spiritual, by spending time in nature, whether it's listening to the birds, watching the stars or just enjoying being there.

My personal philosophy about experiencing nature is to try to use each of the senses, some which might be more engaged than others. Try asking yourself these questions: What do you see? What do you hear? What do you feel? And don't neglect smelling or tasting. By using these senses, our entire body is responding to the environment around us.

I won't pretend to be a scientist, but it's hard for me to believe that the earth and the universe are made of one set of chemicals and compounds while humans are made of something different. The point I'm trying to make is that we are not separate from nature, but part of it.

Spending as little as 20 minutes a day experiencing nature can be beneficial for our health. Just getting away from computer screens and electronic devices can help us disconnect from the cyber universe and connect with the physical universe. That could be as simple as sitting in our own backyards or going to a park. Taking this time also allows us to relax, which helps to lower blood pressure, calm our breathing and improve our moods.

If you happen to have a spiritual component in your life, which we certainly promote with this column, time in nature allows you to think about what you believe and why. This is also a good time to use your imagination and explore your sense of creativity. Time to head out and spend time in nature.

Empowered living thoughts

I often like to imagine what life was like for our ancestors, a time without the modern conveniences we rely so heavily upon today, and even the simplest tasks could be wrought with difficulties. While I am grateful that I don't need to face those daily struggles, I have always longed for a more natural and organic life, as so many of us do. However, it can be challenging to infuse our lives with more time in nature when our lives are already so busy.

My opportunity came when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and I found myself with a lot less work and a surplus of free time. I started helping my father with his farm work and discovered a love for the earth far beyond what I ever imagined possible.

We would diligently take to the fields to gather any rocks and haul them away so the harvesting machine would be clear to do its job. It was hot and dirty work picking the large rocks by hand and loading them into the tractor bucket, but I always felt a sense of joy and a deep connection to our beautiful planet.

While this was a unique opportunity for me that is not necessarily available to everyone, it does inspire me to wonder what other things we can explore in our quest to reconnect with our natural environment. When was the last time you watched the sunrise or sunset? Try to make some time to enjoy it outside and soak up all that your senses have to offer.

Do you have any plants in or around your home? Study them and see what new awareness they may offer. Even a quick walk around the block can be rejuvenating if you truly immerse yourself in the experience. As we open up more, we begin to foster a better understanding of the role we play as caretakers of our planet and develop a closer relationship with all aspects of our natural world. This generates a wellspring of gratitude! Do you have a few minutes to spare? Let's get started!

We will be hosting a mind/body wellness retreat from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Presbyterian Event and Retreat Center (former Case Mansion), 112 South St., Auburn. This will be a day of seminars on many aspects of holistic health and spiritual care, presented by Robin Jackson, Luciana Torous, Sandra Steigerwald, Jody Brown, Katie Dennis and the two of us. (Subject to change.) Tickets are $75. For information, visit soulrested.com or email therestingsoul@protonmail.com.