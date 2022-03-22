The Possible You: What it really means to have an 'attitude of gratitude'

Having an “attitude of gratitude” has become a popular slogan, but if it remains only a slogan it may become about as effective as “Don't Worry Be Happy,” inspired by the song of the same name by Bobby McFerrin in 1988.

Developing a true practice of gratitude takes effort and commitment. Being grateful is only the first component of making gratitude a way of life. The second component is expressing or demonstrating gratitude to the people who have helped you in your life, or being grateful for things you have that make your life more comfortable. The third component is becoming a person who is now able to inspire other people because you have such a positive attitude.

When you are living in a spirit of thankfulness you project positive energy, and you will attract positive people and events into your life. If you have ever noticed how the energy of a room can change when a negative person enters, then you understand what I'm talking about. You have experienced the difference between a positive person and a negative person, and the effects they can have on the people around them. Which type of person would you rather be?

When you are consistently grateful, you are in a better position to cope with the daily struggles and responsibilities that we all face. Local health coach and reiki master Jody Brown recommends that everyone keep a daily gratitude journal, which is a notebook or other platform for listing five people or things we are grateful for. In only a short amount of time, you would see how many things you are grateful for.

Take 10 minutes every day to think of the people and blessings you are thankful for, and then record them in your journal. Finally, show your appreciation with what you say and what you do. Feel gratitude. Live gratitude. You will notice the difference, and so will the people around you.

Empowered living thoughts

It can seem easy to identify and express our gratitude when we are feeling happy, but we often overlook those same opportunities when our mood is sour. Why? Because we tend to notice and highlight the information that supports our position. If we believe that we are in a bad mood and will have a terrible day wrought with difficulties, that is likely to be our experience. Every time something goes “wrong" we will count that as evidence, while ignoring everything that is going “right.”

The good news is we can turn this around and use it to our advantage! Begin each day by setting an intention to live in gratitude and challenge yourself to notice as many blessings as you can. While this will not eliminate our challenges for the day, it will make us better prepared to process them as they come. As we become more fortified in gratitude, we can begin to take on the monumental task of experiencing thankfulness for all things and experiences, even those that we find difficult or painful.

I was encouraged to do this by following the example of my elementary school principal. It was a Catholic school, and the diocese was considering closing it at the conclusion of my second grade year. Many of the other students and I were devastated by the news and anxious about entering a new school in the fall.

In that situation, our principal stood as a shining beacon of hope. He seemed to float through the halls on a cloud of happiness, greeting us with a smile and soothing words that the future is still bright. Even when it was clear that our school would be closing, he maintained his sunny disposition and he inspired faith by his gentle acceptance of all that life offers. I was reminded of this story while reading Joe's reference to the song because my principal would sometimes wear a “Don't Worry Be Happy" T-shirt and whistle the tune. I still smile whenever I hear it, and aspire to embody the sentiment as he demonstrated it.

Joe Sarnicola, of Auburn, is a certified spiritual life coach and meditation leader. He can be reached at joesarnicola@yahoo.com or (315) 224-5071. Mary Pasqua Waldron is a certified yoga teacher, reiki practitioner and producer/presenter of the “Empowered Living” podcast.

