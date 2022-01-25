The Possible You: Why you should make more time for rest

How many of hours a week do we spend working? In school? On our electronic devices? Running errands? Here’s a harder question: How much time do we spend resting?

When I use the term "rest," I mean taking time to stop, relax and refresh ourselves. Last month, Mary and I talked about breathing properly. Taking time to slow down our breath is an important part of resting. We can’t rest if we are anxious, if our hearts are racing, if we are constantly thinking about all the things that are expected of us.

Some of us are so conditioned to being active or anxious that our bodies never really slow down enough for us to rest properly, even when we are asleep. We need to change that. Taking time to rest and relax, especially when we are busy, can lower blood pressure, improve oxygen consumption, reduce stress and decrease muscular tension.

When I heard the biblical story of creation as a kid, I thought God rested on the seventh day because he was tired. What I now believe he really did was to declare rest time as sacred time. You don’t need to be religious or believe in God to view rest from this perspective, although many faiths have a rest day as part of their beliefs. Anne LeClaire, author of “A Meditation on the Practice of Silence,” believes taking time to rest is practicing preventative medicine: “The important thing is to make it intentional, to make it a sacred time.”

Local health coach and reiki master Jody Brown said, “Rest is an element of self-care and good health. The words, heal, whole, and holy all come from the same root word, the Old English word ‘hal.’ Making rest a part of our daily lives is a sacred act toward health, wholeness and holiness.”

When I lead a session in guided meditation, the first thing I do is have the participants close their eyes and just begin to breathe slowly, which allows them to begin the process of relaxing, and then I ask them to visualize that they are grounded to Earth. I like to use the image of a tree and its roots.

Why do I do that? Because I believe one reason some of us are unable to relax is because we do not feel safe, or we always feel the need to be in some state of alertness. Those are two examples of what are called limiting beliefs, things we think are true because we have been told they are, or because we have never tried to challenge them.

Let’s start now by telling ourselves, “I am safe, I am grounded, I can relax.” I encourage everyone reading this to take time every day to rest, and by doing so you are also taking time to heal, to be whole, to be holy.

Empowered living thoughts

Allowing yourself to rest changes the energy equation. You consume less energy when you are calm, so your body maintains its energy production levels. This results in more natural and sustained energy throughout the day, reduced caloric intake and more rejuvenating sleep (to name just a few benefits).

When we integrate more restful and relaxing activities into our lives, we are consciously choosing to slow down and create space for self-care. This is crucial if we want to be in a state of ease as opposed to dis-ease (a state of ill health.) If we stay in that dis-ease for a prolonged period, we are vulnerable to the manifestation of various diseases and ailments. To prevent this, we can prioritize our self-care and integrate practices that cultivate a greater sense of internal peace.

These things alone will not cure or prevent all our health concerns, but they can serve as powerful allies for good health. As we become proficient at consciously finding that inner stillness, we can embrace that restful state more readily in our daily living. Imagine having more control over your thoughts, emotions and overall well-being. You have the power and tools necessary to gain that desired control. The journey begins with a belief in yourself and the knowledge that you are worth it. Please believe me when I say: You are worth it!

Joe Sarnicola, of Auburn, is a certified spiritual life coach and meditation leader. He can be reached at joesarnicola@yahoo.com or (315) 224-5071. Mary Pasqua Waldron is a certified yoga teacher, reiki practitioner and producer/presenter of the “Empowered Living” podcast.

