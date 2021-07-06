The Rev donates tickets to Auburn hospital employees

The Rev Theatre Co. and its board of directors donated a block of tickets to opening night of "42nd Street," June 30 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, to Auburn Community Hospital employees.

The theater company made the donation in recognition of the outstanding care the hospital and its employees provided to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so appreciative of this thoughtful gift to our employees who worked so hard over the course of the last 18 months caring for our community. These tickets along with all of the many contributions of food, (personal protective equipment), hand sanitizers, gift certificates and so much more was an amazing example of kindness and thoughtfulness at a time when these heroes needed it most,” said Scott A. Berlucchi, president and CEO of the hospital, in a news release.

The show, the first at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in almost two years, continues through July 28.

“This is a song and dance spectacular full of great tap dancing, laughs, stylish sets and costumes and incredible entertainment — just what the world needs right now," said Brett Smock, The Rev's producing artistic director.

For more information, visit auburnhospital.org or therevtheatre.com.

