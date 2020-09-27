'This special shop': Volunteers remember Hospice thrift shop in Auburn

Wanda became familiar with the shop when Hospice helped her and her family during her husband’s final days. Wanda said that she and her husband had been together for 30 years. When he passed and the kids had grown, it was difficult time for her. She needed help filling her time with something interesting and meaningful. Again, Terry stepped in, talking to her about volunteering. Wanda stated that she had no interest in office work; she didn’t have any experience with it and it didn’t appeal to her. So, when the shop was mentioned, she thought, "why not?" She noted that volunteering gave her a place to go and something useful to do.

Both Wanda and Monica raved about their time spent at the shop. Monica said she loved dealing with the customers, and all the other volunteers were fantastic as well. Wanda, who had never volunteered before, stated that she couldn’t have found a better organization to be with. She acquired new friends, explored new opportunities and developed a strong support system for which she is very grateful.