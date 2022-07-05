Three Cayuga Community College grads honored with awards

The Cayuga Community College Alumni Association has recognized three graduates with 2022 Alumni Association Awards.

Alisha Dymond Burnett ('09), Jason Meyers ('16) and Nicholas Valenti ('66) were recognized along with 2020 inductees Lisa Chelenza ('92) and the Hon. Timothy Rice ('77) and 2021 inductees Gerard Martin ('67), Robert Smith, Esq. ('77) and Thomas White ('92) at a celebration at Prison City Brewing in Auburn recently.

Burnett graduated from Cayuga with an associate degree in nursing. She is now chief flight nurse of Tampa General Hospital's Aeromed 2 base, transporting critically injured patients from scenes and ICU patients from hospital to hospital. She has worked in critical care as a registered nurse for 12 years and is chair of her flight program's quality management and performance improvement program.

“Alisha demonstrates her love for nursing at Cayuga and continues to make our nursing program proud,” said Burnett's nominator, professor Edie Smith (‘92), of Cayuga’s nursing program.

Meyers graduated from Cayuga with an associate degree in criminal justice and corrections. He is a community outreach coordinator for the Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center, and serves as coordinator and consultant for Peer Integration for Recovery. He is also part of the support team for the HEALing Communities Study to address opioid overdose deaths in the area.

“If there was ever a success story here at Cayuga, this gentleman is it,” said Meyers' nominator, Dr. Jerimy Blowers ('93). “He is an instrumental force in our community, helping to guide people to substance abuse recovery."

Valenti graduated from Auburn Community College with an Associate in Applied Science in accounting. He previously served America as a Marine during the Vietnam War. Since 1979 he has been active in several local veterans organizations, helping bring The Wall That Heals to Cayuga County and making its Vietnam veterans memorial in Brutus a reality. He was recently selected as a New York State Veteran's Hall of Fame honoree by state Sen. John Mannion.

“Mr. Valenti’s community service and life’s work are a testament to the core values and sense of community that are part of Cayuga Community College’s traditions that are instilled within our graduates," said Valenti's nominator, Dr. Linda Townsend ('74).

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0