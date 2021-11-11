Three Cayuga County-area volunteers honored

Three volunteers in the Cayuga County area were honored by the New York State Office of the Aging for their service to older adults in the community during Older New Yorkers Day Nov. 5:

• Al Evener, of Auburn, was honored for his work as a Meals on Wheels volunteer driver. He started volunteering 20 years ago, and currently drives a route that serves the southwest corner of the county.

• John Spencer, of Elbridge, has driven for the Jordan-Elbridge Transportation Program since 2010, transporting seniors to essential services. He also volunteered as a flight leader with the Eagle Flight program to provide flying experiences to young people who otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity.

• Claude Stoker, of Moravia, serves his community through Christ United Methodist Church of Locke and Moravia. His work includes building access ramps for people with accessibility needs and driving for the county's senior transportation service for more than 15 years, including a 50-mile round-trip Tuesday route from Moravia to Auburn every week.

The volunteers were honored at a virtual celebration that included remarks from state officials. Each volunteer was nominated by their county's Office for the Aging.

“Programs like the Office for the Aging Meals on Wheels and the SCAT Van senior transportation service could not exist in Cayuga County without volunteers like Al Evener and Claude Stoker," said Brenda Wiemann, director of the Cayuga County Office for the Aging, in a news release. "They truly make life better in our rural communities by overcoming social isolation and connecting older adults with needed services. This mission is only possible with the help of dedicated individuals who are driven to make life better for everyone around them. We can't thank all of our volunteers enough for all that they do.”

For more information, or to watch the virtual presentation, visit aging.ny.gov.

