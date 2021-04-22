Thrift shop Sew What! to open in Auburn chapel

New thrift shop Sew What! will open Thursday, April 29, inside Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn.

Run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, Sew What sells fabric, yarn and notions, and needlework supplies. It is also planning classes and workshops, organizer Sue Waby said in a news release. The group held a donation drive at the chapel in January, gathering several piles of fabric that would become the shop's inventory.

"Our mission is to recirculate usable items constructively, to foster education in needlecrafts and to provide a community space for all individuals to gather to practice their skills," Waby said.

The shop's hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays at the chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn.

For more information, visit facebook.com/sewwhatcny or call Barb at (315) 282-7552 or Ann at (315) 246-3053.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0