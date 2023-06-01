Volunteers are wanted to help track the location of ticks in Auburn as part of the New York State Tick Blitz community-based science program taking place this June.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County, in partnership with the county Department of Planning and Economic Development, will host a Tick Blitz event at the Auburn-Fleming Trail beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. Volunteers will use equipment to collect ticks and send them to Cornell researchers to identify the species.
“Ticks can be dangerous to people in Cayuga County, such as the black legged tick that transmits Lyme disease, but there are two new ticks that present other dangers, the Asian long-horned tick and lone star tick” said Ryan Staychock, an environmental and natural resources educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension, in a news release. “Scientists need to know if they are in Cayuga County so managers, people and farmers can respond appropriately. The Asian long-horned tick can cause disease in cattle, and we are not sure if this tick is in Cayuga County.”
People are also reading…
Volunteers are asked to register for the event. Virtual training sessions for volunteers will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, and 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
For more information, contact Staychock at (315) 539-9251 ext. 110 or ryan.staychock@cornell.edu.