Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County, in partnership with the county Department of Planning and Economic Development, will host a Tick Blitz event at the Auburn-Fleming Trail beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. Volunteers will use equipment to collect ticks and send them to Cornell researchers to identify the species.

“Ticks can be dangerous to people in Cayuga County, such as the black legged tick that transmits Lyme disease, but there are two new ticks that present other dangers, the Asian long-horned tick and lone star tick” said Ryan Staychock, an environmental and natural resources educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension, in a news release. “Scientists need to know if they are in Cayuga County so managers, people and farmers can respond appropriately. The Asian long-horned tick can cause disease in cattle, and we are not sure if this tick is in Cayuga County.”