Tickets are on sale for the 21st annual Amateur Chefs' Night, which will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, in the hall at Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Owasco.
The event will feature hors d'oeuvres, soups and desserts made by amateur chefs, as well as entrees donated by local restaurants and caterers, including Balloons, Elderberry Pond, Prison City Pub & Brewery and more. There will also be a cash bar and a silent auction.
Additionally, the event will honor Bonny Blair, John Klink, Mike Long, Demetrius Murphy and Dan Soules.
You have free articles remaining.
Tickets are $40, and there are 150 tickets available. Individual reserved seating and tables of eight are available. Proceeds from the event support the Community Preservation Committee's care of Willard Memorial Chapel. It is the committee's biggest fundraiser of the year.
For more information, visit willard-chapel.org.