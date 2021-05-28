Tire recycling event to be held in Cayuga County

A Cayuga County tire recycling event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12.

Participants must preregister to receive the location. Up to 40 tires per household, on- and off-rim, will be accepted.

The cost of recycling is $1 per tire up to 30 inches, or $5 per tire 31 to 36 inches. Participants should bring the exact amount of money, as no change will be given. The event is for county residents, not businesses.

The recycling will be contactless, and participants will remain in their vehicles.

To preregister, visit reg.cce.cornell.edu/tireround-up2021_205.

The event is sponsored by the Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation District, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County, Nucor Steel, the Cayuga County Department of Planning & Economic Development, and the Cayuga County Solid Waste Management Program.

For more information, or to inquire about recycling more than 40 tires, call (315) 255-1183.

