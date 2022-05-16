Tobacco-Free CNY launches menthol-focused campaign

Tobacco-Free Central New York and statewide partners are launching Tobacco-Free New York's 2022 "It's Not Just" campaign to educated people across the state about the tobacco industry's inequitable marketing and promotion of menthol-flavored tobacco products. The campaign highlights the industry's awareness of how menthol tobacco products attract youth to start smoking and continue long-term.

Nearly 81% of youth who have ever tried tobacco started with a flavored product, and 54% of youth ages 12 to 17 who smoke use menthol cigarettes. The figure increases to about 70% among Black youth.

“Menthol makes it easier for youth to start smoking and harder for them to quit. The tobacco industry uses menthol as a manipulative way to attract youth to initiate tobacco use and subsequently addict them, so they continue to use tobacco. Menthol is not just a flavor, it’s a way for the tobacco companies to recruit a new generation of smokers. And, it’s not just an injustice — it poses a serious threat to today’s youth," said Antonio Palmer, public health educator for the Reality Check youth program of Tobacco-Free CNY, in a news release.

“Menthol-flavored tobacco products are just as harmful as non-menthol tobacco products and can cause lung cancer, heart disease, and stroke," added Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta. "Due to their flavor, these tobacco products should be considered even more harmful because menthol flavor can mask harshness of tobacco and increases the risk of tobacco addiction.”

New York ended the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in May 2020, but products like combustible menthol cigarettes continue to drive youth tobacco use, Tobacco-Free CNY said.

For more information about the group and the "It's Not Just" campaign, visit tobaccofreecny.org or call (315) 435-3280.

