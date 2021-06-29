Tobacco-free living theme of chalk art contest

Reality Check, a project of the Onondaga County Health Department's Tobacco-Free CNY program, is sponsoring a chalk art contest this summer.

Youth ages 8 to 19 are invited to use their artistic skills to express why they think it's important for the community to be tobacco-free. Reasons could include the health benefits, reducing youth exposure to tobacco marketing, reducing secondhand smoke exposure and more.

Prizes will be given, with the top prize a $40 gift card and Reality Check gear. All materials will be provided to the first 50 participants who sign up. The deadline for submitting a photo of chalk art is 11:59 p.m. July 30, and winners will be announced Aug. 6.

For more information, or to register, visit tobaccofreecny.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0