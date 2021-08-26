Touch-a-Truck event in Weedsport geared toward drivers of tomorrow

Page Trucking in Weedsport will host a Touch-a-Truck event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at its corporate location at 2758 Trombley Road.

The purpose of the event is to spread awareness and encouragement for younger generations to learn about careers in trucking, heavy duty equipment, farming and other volunteer crews. It will include snacks and drinks available for purchase, and a picnic lunch prepared by Nucor Auburn to support the United Way of Cayuga County.