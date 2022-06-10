Tourism office launches Pride in Place campaign for Auburn

The Cayuga County Office of Tourism has launched a new campaign, Pride in Place, in Auburn.
The goal of the campaign is encouraging Auburnians to show their pride in residing in the chosen hometown of American hero Harriet Tubman, the office said in a news release. This year is the 200th anniversary of her birth. The office interviewed local citizens about why they're proud to live in her hometown, and videos are available on its social media platforms and website.
Yard signs and decals for windows and cars are also available for free at Seymour Library, Café 108, the Auburn YMCA-WEIU and the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center.
For more information, including events celebrating the bicentennial of Tubman's birth, visit harriettubman200.com or follow #tubman200 and #tourcayuga on social media.