The Cayuga County Office of Tourism has announced it will offer Harriet Tubman Events Grants for the second year in a row.

The grants are available to help county businesses and organizations develop events, activities or performances that will entertain and inspire while promoting and honoring Tubman's life and legacy. To be eligible, events must also take place between March and December 2023 and support inclusive activities.

“Harriet Tubman chose to spend over 50 years of her life in Cayuga County; these events are an opportunity to honor her," said Karen Kuhl, executive director of the tourism office, in a news release. "We hope many of these events will become annual traditions and Harriet Tubman’s legacy continues to be elevated."

Last year, 17 events were supported by the grants, including the Seward House Museum, Howland Stone Store Museum, aaduna, Fair Haven Community Arts Center and Montezuma Historical Society. The society said the grant helped it reveal an 1896 local newspaper article in its archives.

"Tour Cayuga’s financial support provided the opportunity to reveal its truth at this time when we are so deeply in need of understanding the human story," the society said.

The grant application deadline is April 15, and winners will be notified May 15.

For more information, visit tourcayuga.com or call (315) 255-1658.