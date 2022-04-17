 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOVERNMENT

Towns of Sennett, Brutus seek board members

judge gavel on brown wooden table
Deposit Photos

The towns of Sennett and Brutus are seeking to fill positions on their boards.

The town of Sennett is seeking a fifth member for its zoning board of appeals, and two alternate members. The town is also seeking veterans to serve on its Veteran Affairs Committee, whose first meeting will be held the week of April 18. For more information, or to inquire about either board, contact town Clerk Kate Salisbury at townclerk@sennettny.org or (315) 253-3712.

The town of Brutus is accepting resumes for a position on its town board. The position opened up with the resignation of Deputy Supervisor Thomas Flynn, whom the board thanks for his service. Amy Chirco was appointed deputy supervisor effective April 11. Resumes must be sent by May 7 to the town office at 9021 N. Seneca St., Weedsport, or townofbrutus.org.

