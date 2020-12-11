Townsend: A new chapter for Wreaths Across America in Cayuga County

The citizens of Cayuga County have had a proud tradition of participating in the Wreaths Across America program for 12 years. The ceremony has grown through the years and featured many noted speakers, such as Mr. Tim Tetz, director of outreach for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, which enabled Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704 in Cayuga Coutny to sponsor The Wall That Heals in 2017; Mrs. Lorie Schneider, founder of the Kyle Schneider Foundation; Sharon McNeil, East Coast director for the Sean M. Walsh K-9 Memorial Foundation; former Cayuga County Sheriff David Gould; Sgt. Richard Jorelemon; and Rear Adm. Richard West.

Each year we take time to pause and reflect upon the sacrifices and service of our veterans. We pay homage to the 29 fallen from the Vietnam War and our nine Congressional Medal of Honor recipients. We especially remember our most recent fallen who answered the call to preserve and protect our nation during the global war on terror: Pfc. Patrick A. DeVoe III, Sgt. Jerome C. Bell Jr., Staff Sgt. Francis Gene Phillips IV and Spc. Sean M. Walsh.