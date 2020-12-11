Townsend: A new chapter for Wreaths Across America in Cayuga County

The citizens of Cayuga County have had a proud tradition of participating in the Wreaths Across America program for 12 years. The ceremony has grown through the years and featured many noted speakers, such as Mr. Tim Tetz, director of outreach for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, which enabled Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704 in Cayuga Coutny to sponsor The Wall That Heals in 2017; Mrs. Lorie Schneider, founder of the Kyle Schneider Foundation; Sharon McNeil, East Coast director for the Sean M. Walsh K-9 Memorial Foundation; former Cayuga County Sheriff David Gould; Sgt. Richard Jorelemon; and Rear Adm. Richard West.
Each year we take time to pause and reflect upon the sacrifices and service of our veterans. We pay homage to the 29 fallen from the Vietnam War and our nine Congressional Medal of Honor recipients. We especially remember our most recent fallen who answered the call to preserve and protect our nation during the global war on terror: Pfc. Patrick A. DeVoe III, Sgt. Jerome C. Bell Jr., Staff Sgt. Francis Gene Phillips IV and Spc. Sean M. Walsh.
At the ceremony, we honor Cayuga County’s fallen with a wreath. What is the significance of this wreath? From a casual glance, the wreath is circular in nature, no beginning and no end, but upon closer inspection one discovers a veteran’s wreath is something unique and special. The wreath has 10 distinct intertwined bouquets, and each symbolically helps to describe a veteran’s outstanding qualities. Nine of the boughs represent the veteran’s personal ambitions and aspirations filled with optimism for future generations of citizens, the veteran’s faith in God, a strong work ethic, extreme pride in their duties, honesty, selflessness, modesty, honesty and integrity, and character in accepting the challenges of serving in the military.
The 10th bough with a red bow attached, symbolizing the sacrifice of the veterans, is the one that brings tears and tugs at one’s heart. This bough represents the unfinished hopes and dreams of a human being who gave their all with no regrets in service to our nation.
So much symbolism in a simple wreath designed to honor our veterans. As a community we use the wreath to adorn a veteran’s home or business or silently pay tribute upon his/her grave. The mission of the Wreaths Across America program is to remember, honor and teach, taught by the veterans wreath.
In 2020, due to the constraints created by the coronavirus pandemic, the Wreaths Across America Executive Committee determined that we would have a nontraditional program that would pay tribute to our veterans and be of benefit to our community. We wanted to encourage residents to acknowledge the sacrifices of our veterans, and to pay it forward.
The result is our first annual event called the December Downtown Wreaths Across America Challenge, a month-long celebration of veterans and their families, and our community. The challenge is designed to encourage all residents of Cayuga County to support local businesses by shopping local, having a meal at your favorite restaurant or purchasing gift certificates for family and friends. Encouraging residents to buy local and frequent any business that supports our veterans is helping our community. The link to purchase downtown Auburn gift cards is auburndowntown.org/gift-cards.
Essentially, we are asking all residents of Cayuga County to take pause and remember and recognize our veterans during the month of December and to pay it forward in their honor by supporting their hometown.
Our Cayuga County Wreaths Across America Challenge allows us to remember our fallen with the public display of our wreaths. We honor our veterans by making the time in our community to recognize their sacrifice and to teach our children about generosity and paying it forward in a society that all too often disregards small acts of kindness that reap magnificent intrinsic rewards.
Dr. Linda Townsend is a social studies teacher at Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron and a member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704 of Cayuga County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!