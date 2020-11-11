Townsend: Auburn sisters push for Purple Heart Community status

On behalf of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, we would like to publicly thank Mary and Lily Nila and Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman and the county legislators for designating Cayuga County as a Purple Heart Community and designating Aug. 7 as a perpetual day of recognition for Cayuga County’s Purple Heart recipients.
By way of background, the Cayuga County’s Purple Heart project was initiated by two Auburn High School students, sisters Mary and Lily Nila. Both young ladies have participated in community service acts, patriotic events and our Vietnam veteran celebrations since they were in elementary school. Due to their engagement with our VVA chapter, they have matured into young citizens who encourage community volunteerism and are appreciative of the sacrifices made by our military to preserve and protect our freedoms in our democracy.
While researching our fallen Vietnam veterans, the students discovered that each soldier had been awarded a Purple Heart for their valor. The Purple Heart is awarded to those who have been killed or wounded by enemy action, and is America's oldest military decoration.
The students also discovered that in the 244-year history of our nation, no records of Purple Heart recipients were ever maintained by the Department of Defense. Mary and Lily were excited to discover that New York state had accepted the challenge of recognizing and honoring our Purple Heart recipients.
In 2002, U.S. Sen. Hilary Clinton introduced a resolution to support efforts to create a National Purple Heart Hall of Honor. New York state committed $4.1 million toward the planning, design and construction of the Hall of Honor. Other financing was obtained from the Military Order of the Purple Heart, federal HUD/VA funds and many donations from veterans and their families. The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor was established under the New York State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and was built in New York's Hudson River Valley in New Windsor. The Hall of Honor was dedicated in November 2006. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorized $17 million to improve and expand the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.
Support Local Journalism
The Purple Heart Hall of Honor is the first of its kind in the nation dedicated to commemorating the sacrifices of our veterans.
The mission of the Hall of Honor is to collect the personal history and preserve the stories of Purple Heart recipients throughout our nation’s history from all branches the military. The recipient’s stories are preserved and shared through exhibits, and live and videotaped interviews with veterans themselves. As there is no comprehensive list of Purple Heart recipients in existence, the Hall of Honor is seeking to develop one. Cayuga County residents are encouraged to submit their information to the Hall of Honor. To enroll a Purple Heart recipient, please call (877) 284-6667 or visit thepurpleheart.com. For assistance in completing the application, please contact VVA Chapter No. 704 at P.O. Box 1484, Auburn, New York 13021.
Due to the diligence of the Nila sisters and the cooperation of the county Legislature, Cayuga County is now a Purple Heart Community.
VVA Chapter No. 704 has also invited each of the 33 municipalities within Cayuga County to join in the Purple Heart project.
With community cooperation, we will be able to create another chapter in our county’s veterans recognition projects.
Dr. Linda Townsend is a social studies teacher at Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron and a member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704 of Cayuga County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!