Townsend: Auburn sisters push for Purple Heart Community status

In 2002, U.S. Sen. Hilary Clinton introduced a resolution to support efforts to create a National Purple Heart Hall of Honor. New York state committed $4.1 million toward the planning, design and construction of the Hall of Honor. Other financing was obtained from the Military Order of the Purple Heart, federal HUD/VA funds and many donations from veterans and their families. The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor was established under the New York State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and was built in New York's Hudson River Valley in New Windsor. The Hall of Honor was dedicated in November 2006. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorized $17 million to improve and expand the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.

The Purple Heart Hall of Honor is the first of its kind in the nation dedicated to commemorating the sacrifices of our veterans.