“In war, there are no unwounded soldiers.” — Unknown
Two hundred forty-three years ago, our Founding Fathers envisioned a nation dedicated to the ideas written into the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. As a country, we have always relied on our military to protect our safety. Those brave souls whom we call veterans have served in wars commencing with the American Revolution to the most recent war on terror in this century. The war on terror is the most pernicious war, for it is an ever-present threat to unravel the threads that create the fabric of our democratic society on our soil and in the world arena.
It is the cost for our freedoms that loudly reverberates long after the guns of war have been silenced. Our daily exercise in democracy does not come without a price. The huge cost of service, human sacrifice and life given by our nation’s veterans is the foundation that preserves and protects every one of us so that we may live our lives unfettered by the thought of governmental intimidation, aggression and violence against citizens.
“Freedom is not free.” I ask each reader to stop and look into the eyes of a veteran. They are the prism through which we may see the toil, sacrifice and pride that was given for each of us by a veteran to serve and protect this great land. Being proud Americans, most veterans will not ask for recognition of their sacrifices or time spent protecting our freedoms.
Notwithstanding, we often forget underneath the active soldier’s uniform or their “service retired hat,” there is a brave soul who is a human being also in need of protection and empathy. We as a citizenry can never repay the debt that we owe to each of them. Some veterans need assistance in learning how to readjust to life, how to be a civilian.
Others may need help in dealing with the emotional and physical wounds that they have endured as they seek to return to their families and home communities. A veteran will not speak of the terrible experiences that he/she may have endured; rather, each focuses on the positivity of their bonds and experiences with fellow soldiers. We never see or hear the real history that is stored in their memories.
Our veterans are human beings who have given their lifeblood and soul to protect us, be it in a war zone or other service location. Yes, it was a duty they offered to do. However, think of it in economic and human equity terms: By offering to serve our nation, a soldier renders up a personal check made payable to the citizens of the United States. That check pays many dividends to the citizenry, even if the soldier makes the ultimate sacrifice and is killed in action.
However, now it is our duty as a nation and in our home communities to make the effort and take the time to provide to all of our veterans the compassion and support needed to make them whole again. We as a community and society must do what is necessary to make our veterans feel safe to defeat the cruelty that is retriggered in their memories by post-traumatic stress disorder, chemical poisoning, age and the necessity for emotional recovery.
The task is ours to pay forward not just on Veterans Day, but every day — to recognize our veterans who help keep our beloved nation strong and free in this ever-changing world.
If you have a family member or friends who are veterans, take the time to hear their story. Write down their memories — it is their history to bequeath to future generations of schoolchildren.
Every citizen can do their part in recognizing our veterans through simple acts of kindness and respect:
• Fly the American flag with pride, the beauteous emblem that is a testament to the principles of our nation and the patriotism of her citizens.
• Take the time to thank a veteran in person or with a card(s) sent to a local care facility or veterans post.
• Take the time to purchase a Wreaths Across America wreath to celebrate or say "thank you" to a veteran and their family for their sacrifices.
• When you see a veteran wearing a cap describing their service, don’t just say thank you — shake their hand. The human touch and vocalized gratitude has a great healing power.
To paraphrase advice from President Lincoln’s second inaugural address: “We have a duty to care for the soldier who shall have borne the battle and for the soldier’s family”
Join the community and celebrate veterans by attending the 10th annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony at noon Saturday, Dec. 14, at SS. Peter and John Episcopal Church in Auburn.
Will you accept my challenge to recognize our veterans every day, not just on Veterans Day?