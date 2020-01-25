Townsend thanks supporters of Cayuga County Wreaths Across America

The Executive Committee of the Cayuga County Wreaths Across America Program would like to thank those individuals and organizations who work all year to ensure that our location sponsors a ceremony befitting of our Veterans and their families. The Committee wishes to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the following individuals, organizations and our Veterans for their support of our program. In this day and age of Global turmoil it is truly refreshing to witness the magnificent across the generation’s appreciation for the sacrifices of our Veterans and their families.