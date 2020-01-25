Townsend thanks supporters of Cayuga County Wreaths Across America

Dear Cayuga County Community:
The Executive Committee of the Cayuga County Wreaths Across America Program would like to thank those individuals and organizations who work all year to ensure that our location sponsors a ceremony befitting of our Veterans and their families. The Committee wishes to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the following individuals, organizations and our Veterans for their support of our program. In this day and age of Global turmoil it is truly refreshing to witness the magnificent across the generation’s appreciation for the sacrifices of our Veterans and their families.
Our 2019 Guest Speaker Sharon McNeil, East Coast Director Sean M. Walsh K-9 Memorial Foundation, Nicholas C. Valenti- Central District Director, New York State Council-Vietnam Veterans of America, Chaplain Jerry Fulmer, U.S.A.F., VVA, Chapter #704, Lou Patti, President VVA #704, Rev. Mother Kathlyn Schofield, SS Peter and John Episcopal Church, American Legion Post #1776, Carnicelli Indelicato Post, 102nd MP Company, NYS National Guard, American Legion County Cmdr. Del Jenner, Leon Gaklik USN, Doug Bower Vietnam Veteran, National Vice Commander of Seabee Veterans of America, Robert Burek USAF ,David Dubbs USCG, Tom Minicucci US Merchant Marine ,Rev. David Movsovich USN , Carl Withey, USMC, Ms. Dawn Roe, Village of Port Byron Historian, Steve Pelc, Heick Pelc Funeral Home, Bonnie Phillips Retired U.S.A, Shirley Quigley Grandmother of Army Specialist Sean M. Walsh, Samuel Thomas Consentino, Guy Cosentino, Rear Admiral Richard West, US Navy, Retired, John W. Gonyea, US Navy Third Class Petty Officer E4, Ms. Tammy Palmer, Spectrum News Anchor, Jane Stebbins- Skowron, President Music United Foundation in honor and memory of Anthony J. Alvaro, US Army and Sgt. First Class US Army, Frank Mucedola.
US Service Dogs In Memory of Ray Riley, Vietnam Veteran, Carnicelli-Indelicato Post 1776 ,Fred Norton, Commander , VFW Post 1975 ,Cmdr. Wm O’Hara ,VFW 1975 Auxiliary ,Bobbi Griffin,
S&K American Legion Post #1324 Veterans, Auxiliary & Sons,Buster Neil, Commander
Chris Lepak, President, Auxiliary ,Danny Dickenson Commander,Sons of the American Legion,
Cayuga County American Legion Auxiliary Treasurer Agnes Stamp ,Mary Williams, Past
Department and Cayuga County Auxiliary President , New York State Police Auburn NY
Barracks, Hon. David Gould, Retired NYS Trooper and retired Cayuga County Sheriff ,County Treasurer and Vietnam Veteran ,James Orman ,James Campbell, NYS Trooper (Ret), USAF, Lecturer Criminal Justice Department CCC , Hon. Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and the men and woman who serve and protect Cayuga County, City of Auburn Police Department, Chief Shawn Butler and assistant Chief Roger Anthony, City of Auburn Fire Department, Fire Chief Joseph Morabito and his men and women who serve our City. Jessica Strassle, Cayuga County Veteran’s Service Agency Cayuga County Legislators ,Hon. Tim Lattimore and Hon. Charlie Ripley, USMC, Quilters of the Finger Lakes, Quilts of Valor Creators and Presenters
Lynne Mulcahey, Mary Pelc, Martha Kalet, Ginny Lyon, CharlotteDoty, Flo Merridth, Bernie Kostreba, Cayuga Community College Faculty and Alumni, Associate Professor Theresa Misiaszek, Hon. Ron Wilson, Mayor Village of Port Byron, Daughters of the American Revolution,
Vice Regent June Janssen Owasco Chapter ,Dr. Goodall Roots and Shoots Program
Gold Star Families:
Tammy and Jerry Bell, Stacey Bell Zimmerman , T. J. Bell, memory Keepers for Sgt. Jerome C. Bell Jr. ,Melissa Bell Morgan, Gold Star surviving spouse and Jerome “Jerry” Bell III, son of Sgt. Jerome C. Bell Jr., Kat and Taylor, Daughters of Sgt. Jerome C. Bell Jr
Bev and David Blakeslee, Memory Keepers for Captain Michael Edward Jones, USA
Ann and Gene Brothers, Memory Keepers for Major Steven T. Brothers, US Army Intelligence
Susan Capone, and Patrick DeVoe, Memory Keepers for PFC Patrick DeVoe II
Carmen Cornell Gold Star Sister ,Jazzibell DeVoe, Gold Star Daughter of PFC Patrick A. DeVoe II
Marsha and William Conner ,Memory Keepers for Lt. Patrick Kelly Conner, USN
Cindy Mamouaka, and The late Gold Star Father Polycarpe Mamouaka Memory Keeper for Sgt. Paul Mamouaka, US Army
Bonnie Phillip’s, Memory Keeper for Sgt. Francis Gene Phillips IV ,USA
Lorie and Richard Schneider, Memory Keepers for Cpl. Kyle R. Schneider
Ms. Sharon McNeil , Aunt and Shirley Quigley , Goldstar Grandmother of Spec. Sean M. Walsh
Blue Star Families
Daniel and Deanna Wilkinson , Meghan Wilkinson and Isaac Olivas Family
First Class Lt. US Army, Corey Wilkinson, Air Defense, West Point Class of 2018
First Lt. Daniel Wilkinson IV, US Air Force,
Mary Ann Vitale, Blue Star Grandmother , Virginia Vitale Blue Star Mother,
Lt. Col. David Vitale, US Air Force, US Air Force Academy Class Of 2005,
Cayuga Community College Criminal Justice Club Members, Ryan Teabo,
David Townsend, Members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 704, Hon. Jon Budelman, District Attorney, Steve Pelc, retired Auburn Firefighter , Port Byron’s Dana L. West Students, Mrs. Kelly Clarke, Darlene and Enrique Nila , Jenna, Mary and Lily Nila, Andrew Bishuk, Cindy Townsend, Robert Penafeather and the Auburn Regional Media Access Television station, Steve Penstone and the Fingerlakes Radio Group, David Wilcox and The Citizen newspaper Professor Steve Keeler and Cayuga Community College Television Production Company. Guy Cosentino and The Beyond the Front-Page Television Program, Ken Tryon and Page Transportation for delivering wreaths to our County.
With sincere appreciation for the many hearts and hands of our community that make our Wreaths Across America Program a reality.
Dr. Linda A. Townsend is the Cayuga County Wreaths Across America location leader. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.