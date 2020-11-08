Townsend: The life and Navy career of Port Byron's Richard West

Rear Adm. Richard West, U.S. Navy (retired), is a Vietnam veteran and is a distinguished and accomplished naval officer whose career has encompassed a wide range of operational at-sea assignments and senior leadership positions.
He is one of Cayuga County's hometown heroes. A native son, Richard West grew up in the village of Port Byron. He had the unique experience of growing up in a blended family as he lost his mom to polio when he was 10 years old. Dick’s dad, Dana L. West, eventually married Ruth Wyant Baker, who also had two children. As a result, Dick and his sister, Carol, had the unique experience of growing up as part of a blended family.
Dick’s father was a football/basketball/baseball coach and the principal of the Port Byron High School. Dana was so patriotic that he chose not to seek age and employment deferments when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. Instead, he chose to enlist in the Navy and served on a destroyer. He was active in the American Legion as Port Byron post commander and as Cayuga County commander. Dana was held in such high regard for his patriotism and work as the high school principal that in 1999, the Port Byron community named its new school building Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in his honor. The West family was also honored when, in 2011, Dana L. West was one of the first military servicemen to be buried at the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus, the site where his son, Rear Adm. West, was the featured speaker at the opening ceremony of the cemetery.
Dana’s life choice to serve in the Navy influenced his son's career. Dick’s plans to attend the U.S. Coast Guard Academy to play football were crushed during his senior year of high school when he sustained a skull fracture while playing in a high school basketball game. Not to be deterred, Dick chose to attend the University of Rochester on an ROTC Navy scholarship to play basketball. As an ROTC cadet, Dick experienced the firsthand abuse of anyone serving in military-related organizations on college campuses. The climate became so hostile that the ROTC students were advised to not wear their dress uniform on campus for drill days.
In 1965, armed with his Navy commission as an ensign and a science degree, Dick was ready to achieve his goal of becoming a Navy fighter pilot. During flight training classes, he did make the time to marry his high school sweetheart and Port Byron native, Bernadine Lombardo.
Dick enjoyed success as he advanced in the pilot’s training program. He flew an F-9 cougar and successfully landed a T-2 Buckeye on an aircraft carrier. Dick’s days of flying jets came to a halt when a discovered medical condition prevented him from sitting in the cockpit of a jet fighter.
Once again Dick’s lifepath changed as he reported to a new duty station on the USS Wasp, an anti-submarine aircraft carrier operating in the north Atlantic during the height of the Cold War.
As is the case with so many soldiers serving our nation, in 1968, Dick was “Russian sub hunting” in the Atlantic when he missed the birth of his daughter, Kim. As USS Wasp was returning to its home port, Dick received orders to report to Vietnam. A few months later, while in SERE and riverine training in San Diego, Dick missed yet another milestone: watching Kim take her first steps.
En route to Vietnam, Dick’s orders were modified to become the executive officer on the USS Hartnett County, a World War II landing tank ship converted to support riverine operations with embarked helicopter gunships, 31-foot gunboats and special ops teams.
Support Local Journalism
He would serve 12 months in Vietnam with the riverine forces as they carried out strike and patrol operations on the rivers of the Mekong Delta. The mission was to deny the Viet Cong use of the waterways. These operations also included using Agent Orange to deter the enemy cover along the river banks.
When his Vietnam tour was completed, Dick returned home to try to adjust to life as a civilian. He was disillusioned as to how Vietnam veterans were treated upon their return home and wanted to help serve his nation but, on the terms he felt that he and the others deserved. As a result, he resigned his commission in 1970.
In 1971, the Navy asked him to return to service with an offer he felt he couldn’t refuse: “destroyer school.” He graduated and relaunched his surface warfare officer career reporting to a new guided missile destroyer in Mayport, Florida. That career flourished and he was selected for early command, and was commanding officer of a diving and salvage ship in Norfolk, followed by command of a guided missile frigate deploying to the Persian Gulf during the Iran-Iraq tanker war, followed by command of a guided missile cruiser deploying to the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm. In between these commands, he served three tours in the Pentagon.
In 1992, Dick reported as commanding officer of the Navy Surface Warfare Officers School in Newport, Rhode Island, where he had graduated from in 1971. He was selected for admiral during this tour.
He returned to Washington, D.C., to serve as deputy director in the Missile Defense Agency. He followed that tour as oceanographer and navigator of the Navy, providing oceanographic, meteorological, geospatial and navigation support to the Navy from 1999 to 2002. As the first navigator of the Navy, he led the Navy’s transition to electronic navigation. As oceanographer of the Navy, he was the Department of Defense representative to the U.S. Ocean Commission.
After 37 years and 21 family moves, Rear Adm. West, Bernie, Kim, Jennifer and Ben retired from the U.S. Navy in 2002.
He served as president and CEO of the Consortium for Oceanographic Research and Education (CORE)/Ocean Leadership from 2002 to 2008, a nonprofit representing the academic and private ocean research community. He has testified before the U.S. Congress on marine-related policy issues and has addressed the United Nations on safety of life at sea. Rear Adm. West remains active with ocean-related federal advisory committees.
He assisted with the establishment of the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery and served on the committee to bring the “The Wall That Heals” to Port Byron in 2017, and the Cayuga County Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Monument in 2020.
He has transited the Atlantic Ocean several times, and the Pacific Ocean three times. He has crossed the international dateline and traveled through the Suez and Panama canals. He has crossed the equator five times — no small feat in any naval career.
His outstanding leadership, knowledge and experience has been invaluable to our nation’s military and national security.
More importantly, Rear Adm. West has never forgotten his Cayuga County and Port Byron roots. He is an inspiration to all.
Dr. Linda Townsend is a social studies teacher at Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron and a member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704 of Cayuga County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!