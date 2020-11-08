Townsend: The life and Navy career of Port Byron's Richard West

As is the case with so many soldiers serving our nation, in 1968, Dick was “Russian sub hunting” in the Atlantic when he missed the birth of his daughter, Kim. As USS Wasp was returning to its home port, Dick received orders to report to Vietnam. A few months later, while in SERE and riverine training in San Diego, Dick missed yet another milestone: watching Kim take her first steps.

En route to Vietnam, Dick’s orders were modified to become the executive officer on the USS Hartnett County, a World War II landing tank ship converted to support riverine operations with embarked helicopter gunships, 31-foot gunboats and special ops teams.

He would serve 12 months in Vietnam with the riverine forces as they carried out strike and patrol operations on the rivers of the Mekong Delta. The mission was to deny the Viet Cong use of the waterways. These operations also included using Agent Orange to deter the enemy cover along the river banks.

When his Vietnam tour was completed, Dick returned home to try to adjust to life as a civilian. He was disillusioned as to how Vietnam veterans were treated upon their return home and wanted to help serve his nation but, on the terms he felt that he and the others deserved. As a result, he resigned his commission in 1970.