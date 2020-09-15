Townsend: Vietnam memorial a Gettysburg moment for Cayuga County

If you go

WHAT: Vietnam veteran welcome motorcade and memorial dedication

WHEN/WHERE: Motorcade takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, and proceeds down Lake Avenue, Metcalf Drive and Routes 34, 38 and 31 to Centerport Aqueduct Park in Brutus, where the dedication will be held at 1 p.m.

INFO: To participate in the motorcade, which will line up at 10:30 a.m. at Auburn High School, call Finger Lakes Antique Automobile Club President Jack Hardy at (315) 253-2615