Townsend: Vietnam memorial a Gettysburg moment for Cayuga County

Two score and 15 years ago, the United States commenced bombing North Vietnam and placed combat troops on the ground. Our nation, a world leader in democracy, humanitarianism and diplomacy, was faced with a dilemma — to stay silent and turn our back on developing nations, or to move forward to help nations to prevent the spread of communism throughout Southeast Asia.
Hard choices and hard decisions had to be made in the air, on the ground and in the White House. The events of the Vietnam War from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, created a legacy of unspeakable hardships for our soldiers fighting for the ideals of democracy. This is the human history that was written for a generation of our citizens 55 years ago.
Today, as a nation, we are engaged in a great historical reality that our beloved Vietnam veterans were never thanked nor acknowledged for their unwavering service to our country and her citizens. Soldiers and their families deserve to have a long-awaited closure on this part of their lives.
On Sept. 19, the community will meet on ground that will soon be considered hallowed as we dedicate to our fallen heroes a monument forged in black granite that will forever tell the history of the Vietnam War and provide insight into the service of our Cayuga County hero soldiers, their history and their stories.
As a community, we will come together to provide closure for the families of those who gave their lives that our nation might survive and continue to be a part of this human experiment called "democracy."
As we pay homage to our soldiers, their sacrifice and memories allow each of us to realize this monument is more than a stone — for next to each name, face and date is an unseen human heart of a mother, father, sister, brother or child that never knew their loved one.
Years from now, the community will little note nor remember our humble efforts to have a physical memorial to honor our Vietnam veterans.
When the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Monument is dedicated Sept. 19 at Centerport Aqueduct Park in Brutus, those present won't be …
Rather it is we who must tend to the unfinished business of 1973, when our troops returned home — shattered souls broken and haunted by the inhumanity of war and a society that purposely neglected their service and sacrifice to defend the very freedoms that we all too often take for granted. The scars of Vietnam have not healed quietly for our surviving vets. For many, their Vietnam experience remains throughout their daily lives with the trauma of post-traumatic stress disorder, Agent Orange-related illnesses and, too often, the loneliness and lack of compassion and comprehension that leads to a veteran’s suicide.
The challenge for each of us, regardless of age, color, class distinction or background, is to take the time to recognize their humanity and dedication. To value the importance of those soldiers who are currently serving globally and stateside to keep us from harm’s way in an ever-challenging world. I implore you to tell a vet, “thank you for your service,” and help them to know he/she is appreciated.
In 1863, President Lincoln was asked to dedicate a special area of remembrance for all soldiers. At the time, there were no monuments on the field of the National Cemetery. While riding the Gettysburg battlefield with William Seward, Lincoln looked upon the vestiges of the battle sites and the blood-soaked soil of a nation experiencing growing pains, torn asunder by political, economic, social and cultural turmoil.
He comprehended that in order to consecrate the ground, his words had to provide the background for a nation’s need to honor and remember her soldiers, even if there was no dedicated monument at the time.
Several weeks ago, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704 was faced with Lincoln's same dilemma at Gettysburg. Our Gettysburg moment was created by the harsh reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. Much like President Lincoln’s task of dedicating a National Cemetery that he faced, the chapter also made a conscious choice to "go forward" to give our Vietnam veterans the "welcome home" motorcade and recognition that they deserve.
In 2020, President Lincoln would ask us to devote ourselves to the task at hand to “welcome home” the Vietnam vets who are with us and remember the fallen and their families as we bind up their wounds that have been in need of care for 55 years.
Presently, there are 6.2 million Vietnam veterans in the United Stares, and more than 9 million Vietnam veterans' families who deserve our help in promoting their acceptance and healing. The selfless service of our Vietnam veterans is an inspiring testament to the patriotism, courage and spirit of all who serve in our nation’s military.
Dr. Linda Townsend is a social studies teacher at Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron, a 2020 recipient of the New York State Senate Woman of Distinction Award and a 2020 recipient of the SUNY Oswego Community Service Alumni Award.
