The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding its 52st annual Spring Tree Seedling and Groundcover Sale.

New York-grown conifers, hardwoods, shrubs and groundcovers will be available. They are a low-cost way to prevent erosion, improve water quality in lakes and streams, and promote wildlife in an area, and can serve as noise and visual buffers and snow and wind breaks.

Orders will be taken through Tuesday, May 2. The pickup date is Friday, May 12. Supplies are limited, so early ordering is encouraged.

To obtain an order form and description brochure, call (315) 252-4171 ext. 4 or email cayugaswcd@cayugaswcd.org.

The district has also made nesting boxes for bluebirds, screech owls and wood ducks, as well as bat houses, available for purchase. The items can help promote backyard conservation and increase the population of the bluebird, the New York state bird. The items can be purchased between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the district, or on its website.

For more information, visit cayugaswcd.org.