'Tremendous loss': Pandemic staggers Cayuga County craft beverage producers

"To quote a friend, now it seems we are all dressed up, with no place to go!" the owners said.

The cidery is offering limited bottle sales for pickup through sterlingcidery.com, about every other weekend, but the owners believe that business was driven to the tasting room by its communal atmosphere. So they don't anticipate pickup sales to be more than 20% of their normal gross sales, they said. Without those sales, Sterling's production has ceased since all its fermentation and storage capacity is full. The loss of income has also suspended the cidery's plans for expansion, including a walk-in cooler and a covered outdoor pavilion. And the cidery hopes it will still be able to pay the balance on an order of 2,000 custom budded apple trees it plans to plant in spring 2021, the owners said.

"Our concerns are the long-term economic impact that will extend beyond the several months following the restoration of normal business," the owners said. "On top of this, just about the time that business is anticipated to resume, Fair Haven is expected to again be severely impacted by new record lake level flood concerns."