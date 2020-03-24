Tripiciano: How to help your children through the coronavirus pandemic

With schools closed and children facing limitations for standard activities such as play dates and going to stores, we have to consider what is going on in their minds and how we address a situation we are unsure of. Typical childhood anxieties are exacerbated by this situation, and parents need to address these fears and have answers where answers aren’t always there.

Here are some ideas on working with your children:

1. Be aware of your own fears: It’s true that we are all concerned but our children are watching us for cues on how to deal with their own concerns. Be careful on how you present yourself or what you say. If you state that we are all going to die or that this situation will never end, your child may internalize that fear or respond the same way. It is ok to tell your child you are scared, but try to do it conversationally or as matter of fact. This may inspire communication and your child will be able to express their own fears.

2. Limit what they see and hear for news sources: Don’t keep the television on 24/7 on any chosen cable news network. The reports may present inaccurate information or offer a range of opinion. Your child, even if they appear oblivious, will key into to random points, especially if they pertain to other children getting sick.