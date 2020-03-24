Tripiciano: How to help your children through the coronavirus pandemic

With schools closed and children facing limitations for standard activities such as play dates and going to stores, we have to consider what is going on in their minds and how we address a situation we are unsure of. Typical childhood anxieties are exacerbated by this situation, and parents need to address these fears and have answers where answers aren’t always there.
Here are some ideas on working with your children:
1. Be aware of your own fears: It’s true that we are all concerned but our children are watching us for cues on how to deal with their own concerns. Be careful on how you present yourself or what you say. If you state that we are all going to die or that this situation will never end, your child may internalize that fear or respond the same way. It is ok to tell your child you are scared, but try to do it conversationally or as matter of fact. This may inspire communication and your child will be able to express their own fears.
2. Limit what they see and hear for news sources: Don’t keep the television on 24/7 on any chosen cable news network. The reports may present inaccurate information or offer a range of opinion. Your child, even if they appear oblivious, will key into to random points, especially if they pertain to other children getting sick.
3. Kids are going to get colds: We are in a change of season and not immune to allergies or a possible cold. Don’t immediately assume the worst. You’ve most likely dealt with colds before, and you got through it.
4. Don’t over-explain: Too much information can either be overwhelming or ignored completely. Let your child ask the questions. In regards to restrictions, be matter-of-fact. If a child asks why they can’t play with their friends, state simply that it is not possible right now. They may argue a bit, but eventually they will internalize your consistent statement.
5. Do your best to normalize: We don’t know how long this will be, so create or maintain some routines, like a consistent bedtime, when to do schoolwork, etc. Limit electronics to the times you would during school. My son knows he cannot use the iPad during breakfast on school days, so we are consistent with that rule currently.
6. Communication: Have your child video chat, send texts, send emails and so forth to friends and loved ones. It is a safe mode of communication, and it keeps them connected to others.
Kids are more intuitive than we sometimes give them credit for, and they are constantly searching for cues, answers and guidance. I’m sure you already have the tools to help your children through this.
Darren Tripiciano is a licensed clinical social worker with East Hill Family Medical, which offers adult medicine, addiction medicine, and dental and pediatric services. Located at 144 Genesee St., Auburn, the center can be contacted at easthillmedical.com or (315) 253-8477.
