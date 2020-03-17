Tripiciano: How we can manage our anxiety about COVID-19

2. Be aware and do not over-prepare: This situation is new and something that we have not experienced in our lifetime. The places we work for and the services we rely on are all trying to navigate the current situation while events change daily. Have patience because this affects all of us and overreacting will not prepare you any better.

3. Communicate: We all fear the unknown. Talk to each other.

4. Invest in the change: Our lives have changed, there is no getting around it. Take this time for introspection. Life moves at a rapid pace. This has given us a reason to pause and sparked the inevitable need to rethink how to do our day-to-day. Take this time to spend more time with your children and loved ones, have longer conversations with your parents, read that book you have been meaning to read, and possibly make the changes to your life you’ve wanted to make.

5. Be a community: As the empty shelves at each grocery store tell us, people may have possibly overbought. Be aware of your neighbors, especially those who may need some help. A single roll of toilet paper or a meal left on the front porch may mean everything.

This, like all crises, will resolve eventually. Life, although changed, will go back to normal. Until then we need to be here for each other.

Darren Tripiciano is a licensed clinical social worker with East Hill Family Medical, which offers adult medicine, addiction medicine, dental and pediatric services. Located at 144 Genesee St., Auburn, the center can be contacted at easthillmedical.com or (315) 253-8477.

