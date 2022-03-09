Tubman bicentennial events in Auburn include memorial service, birthday, more

The city of Auburn's Harriet Tubman bicentennial celebration will continue with several events this week, including a memorial service on the anniversary of her passing.

The Harriet Tubman Day Memorial Service will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Harriet Tubman Memorial AME Zion Church, 90 Franklin St., Auburn.

The service will be led by the Rev. Paris Price, and will include spoken word, liturgical dancing, a gospel choir and more. It takes place on the day Tubman passed away in 1913, in the church whose congregation included Tubman when it worshiped at the Thompson Memorial AME Zion Church on Parker Street. Her funeral service was held there prior to her burial in Fort Hill Cemetery.

The event is free and open to the public, and a livestream will be available.

Also that day, GirlTrek will pay tribute to Tubman during a global walk taking place beginning at 9 a.m. Black women around the world will walk 2.22 miles for the 200th birthday of the iconic abolitionist, and participants are encouraged to wear "superhero blue." The event will include a broadcast by GirlTrek co-founder Morgan Dixon from Tubman's ancestral home in Kumasi, Ghana.

For more information about the GirlTrek walk, or to participate, visit mobilize.us/girltrek/event/441397.

On Friday, March 11, the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center and Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn will present a talk by historian Dr. Carolyn Roberts of Yale University.

Roberts will speak about her upcoming book, "To Heal and to Harm: Medicine, Knowledge and Power in the British Slave Trade," from 7 to 9 that evening at facebook.com/equalrightsheritage. In her research, Roberts explores the relationship between race and medicine by way of slavery, natural history and botany, and knowledge in the Atlantic world descended from Africa.

Then, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, the Equal Rights Heritage Center at 25 South St., Auburn, will be the site of a Harriet Tubman 200th Birthday Celebration.

Hosted by the city of Auburn and the Tubman park, the event will feature cards, cake, speakers, tours and more. Admission is free and open to the public, and a livestream will be available.

The events take place as exhibits about Tubman are featured at the Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn, and the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.

The Seward House is featuring "Forged in Freedom: The Bond of the Seward-Tubman Families," an examination of Tubman's life through her relationship with Secretary of State William H. Seward and his family. The Cayuga Museum is featuring "Auburn in Harriet Tubman's Time: 1859-1913," an exploration of changes in the city during the Underground Railroad conductor's 54 years living there.

For more information, visit equalrightsheritage.com.

READ: Harriet Tubman's 1913 obituary in The Citizen On this day in 1913, Harriet Tubman passed away in Auburn. Her age was unknown, but it was s…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0