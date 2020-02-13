Tubman, Fillmore Glen parks featured in state travel project

The Harriet Tubman National Historical Park and Fillmore Glen State Park are featured in a new project documenting tourist attractions in all 62 counties in New York.

Travel writer Jim Cheney spent much of 2019 visiting each county and writing at least one article about its attractions for the project, Uncovering New York. Each article also contains several pictures.

“During my travels, I was amazed at both the diversity of New York state and how much there is to do in it," Cheney said in a news release. "I've only begun to scratch the surface of the thousands of great things to do in every corner of the state, and I'm excited for my continued explorations into 2020 and beyond."

Cheney said the Tubman park "really helped me to better understand and appreciate the life and impact of Harriet Tubman," and called Fillmore Glen "a fantastic destination for waterfall lovers."

Cheney's articles on the Cayuga County parks and other tourist attractions in each county of New York are available at uncoveringnewyork.com.

