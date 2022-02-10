Tubman-Howland relationship subject of virtual talk

The relationship between Harriet Tubman and Emily Howland received new attention in 2017, when what is believed to be the earliest photo of the abolitionist in existence was discovered in an album that belonged to her friend Howland.

That relationship is the subject of a panel talk that's part of the National Women's Hall of Fame Interwoven Stories series. At 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, the Howland Stone Store Museum in Sherwood will host a rebroadcast of the talk.

The panel consists of moderator Kim Saiet, director of the Smithsonian Institution's National Portrait Gallery; Ashleigh Coren, women’s history content and interpretation curator for the gallery; Helena Zinkham, director for collections and services and chief of the Prints and Photographs Division of the Library of Congress; and Marilyn Post, research specialist at the Howland museum. Together, they will discuss the discovery, research and preservation of the Tubman photo, as well as the relationship between her and Howland.

The photo, taken in 1868 or 1869, was taken in Auburn, where Tubman lived the second half of her life. It then became part of an album owned by Howland, a friend of Tubman and fellow abolitionist. After the album's discovery, it was purchased for $161,000 by the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The Zoom link for the talk will be available prior to the program at howlandstonestore.org.

