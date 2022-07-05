'Tunnel of Vision': Auburn man writes memoir about losing sight to rare condition

When Christopher Dean was 8 years old, his older brother took him outside and tried to teach him about constellations.

All Dean could see when he looked in the sky, however, were faint dots.

That's when he knew he saw differently than others.

Seven years later, Dean was diagnosed with choroideremia, a rare degenerative condition in the retina. Today, his field of vision is 5 degrees, compared to the typical 180 to 200.

"I have what I call an island of vision," he told The Citizen on Wednesday. "It's like looking through a straw."

As he slowly lost his sight, Dean was careful never to say his choroideremia was a disease. Nor was it a disability. It was a condition, one that doesn't limit him from anything besides seeing.

That's one of the reasons Dean wrote a memoir, "A Tunnel of Vision: My Struggle with Vision Loss," which he first released in 2018 and updated last year. He self-published the book through Amazon.

"I wanted to bring awareness to the condition, first of all," he said. "By putting my personal story in it, I also wanted to make sure people understand what people with visual impairments go through."

Along with hearing, Dean continued, "Vision is one of the two senses that most people take for granted."

Choroideremia accounts for about 4% of all blindness, according to studies. A genetic mutation of the X chromosome, it affects roughly 1 in 50,000 males. Dean is the first documented case in his family, though he believes ancestors could have had it and were simply diagnosed as going blind. Both of his daughters carry the recessive condition. One is asymptomatic, but the other isn't.

His daughter's symptoms is something Dean writes about in "A Tunnel of Vision." Before publishing the memoir he had released a compilation of his poetry, in 2013, as well as a novella based on Greek mythology that he rereleased about eight months ago. He's enjoyed writing since taking creative writing in college, he said. Knowing that, his eye doctor suggested writing the memoir.

To learn more For more information about Chris Dean or his memoir, "A Tunnel of Vision: My Struggle with Vision Loss," visit christopherdean79b.wixsite.com/my-site.

Narrating the slow loss of his sight, however, was harder than writing poetry and Greek mythology. Dean said the 10,000-word memoir took three years, including a few stops and starts.

"It was because of the emotional connection that I have to it," he said. "I talk about adapting to and learning to live with this condition."

As long as he can remember, Dean always had difficulty seeing in the dark. The shadows and movements that most can detect didn't materialize in his eyes. He first saw an eye doctor when he was 12, but was told he had a fungus on his retina. Prescribed glasses for nearsightedness, he wore them regularly, which he believes made his sight worse as his eyes became dependent on them.

Choroideremia had only been given its name recently when Dean was told he had it at 15, he said. The diagnosis resulted from visits with retinal and low-vision specialists. They told him that aspects of his sight would disappear gradually, from peripheral vision and depth perception to colors. As the condition attacked the photoreceptors in his retinas, deep blues and greens became black.

There have been periods when Dean's choroideremia hasn't progressed, for which he's thankful. Still, when he was 26, he became legally blind. His field of vision was less than 20 degrees at that time.

Even as his sight continued to deteriorate, Dean has maintained a career in customer service and human services. He's now finishing a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing through Full Sail University to add to his bachelor's in criminal justice from Franklin Pierce College in New Hampshire. That, he said, is just as important to the story of losing his sight as the condition that caused it.

"I'm still fully capable of doing most other things. I just have an inability to see," he said. "I wanted to change the way some people think about vision."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

