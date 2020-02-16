Turning the corner: Finish line in sight for downtown Auburn block developer

"All the hard work in this building has been infrastructure," said Kyle, who also owns the neighboring concrete bank building at 63 Genesee St., The Lofts at Brister Mills apartments on North Street and several other area properties through KyleCroft. "We took it multiple steps further than we were gonna go. We decided we didn't want to have to do anything later on."

The apartments range from 700 to 1,300 square feet. Eight are two-bedroom, and six are one-bedroom. But the process of renovating and restructuring the building has resulted on only two of those apartments being identical, Kyle said. Each floor plan is different due to the shifting fire escape, he explained, and the basement had to be excavated to create enough clearance for three apartments there. So some apartments have private decks, for instance, and some have lofts and soaring ceilings that used to belong to the attic. But all have ample space, Kyle believes, as well as amenities like thermostats in every bedroom and spray foam insulation to soundproof shared walls. The block's long, thin layout also allowed KyleCroft to place windows in almost every bedroom.