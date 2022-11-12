Two Auburn seniors recognized for volunteerism

Two Auburnians are among 94 seniors recognized for their volunteerism by the New York State Office for the Aging as part of its Older New Yorkers' Day celebration.

Timothy Donovan and Lorraine Pingrin were recognized at the Nov. 4 program, which is available to watch online.

Donovan is a graduate of Leadership Cayuga 2010, a contributor to The Citizen and an advocate for people with addiction and mental health issues. He has worked with many local organizations and received many local awards, including Unity House of Cayuga County's 2020 Fred Atkins Community Service Award. He is also attending Cayuga Community College to obtain his Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor certification, and is 16 years sober as of this month, he said in a news release.

“As a client/consumer I learned to advocate for others,” he said. “I like to do what I can to make things better for others.”

Pingrin has volunteered for more than seven years with Hospice of Central New York and Hospice of the Finger Lakes.

“Lorraine has spent the majority of her adult life giving back to her community in one way or another,” says Hospice, which nominated her for the recognition. “She is a true gem and we are so very lucky to have her support and the gift of her time."

Pingrin is also a longtime member of Half Acre Union Church and the Auburn Moose Lodge. She was a member of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and helped over the years at The Rev Theatre Company and the Auburn Doubledays. She and her husband, Ronald, were married for 23 years before he passed. It was his care by Hospice that inspired her to give back through volunteering.

"It gives me great satisfaction to be helping out," she said.

For more information, visit aging.ny.gov.